sammy your mammy
2d ago
Funny - the students in the district are children of people who are in this country illegally, all of the sudden the district wants to point out what is unlawful???
Bus drivers push for more money during PVUSD board meeting
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — It was a packed room Wednesday night at the Pajaro Valley Unified School District board meeting. Many people made their voices heard, arguing for better working conditions and higher pay for bus drivers in the district. Last Monday and Friday, the district suspended general bus routes...
'Can we have a sidewalk?’: Students in San Lucas create change
SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday in San Lucas for the first-ever sidewalks in the community. The rural South Monterey County community is finally seeing much-needed infrastructure in their city because students took initiative and practiced civic engagement. Back in 2019, Monterey County Supervisor...
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, according to the school online. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted online...
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot staff member and school at Greenfield High School
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a 14-year-old student Monday evening who threatened to shoot a staff member at Greenfield High School. A search warrant was approved for the student's home, and no weapons were found. The student allegedly threatened to shoot the staff member and then "shoot the school." The juvenile suspect The post Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot staff member and school at Greenfield High School appeared first on KION546.
California invests $2.8 million to train Monterey County youth in community service careers
SEASIDE, Calif. — State and local officials, including Sen. John Laird and Sen. Anna Caballero, gathered at the Monterey Adult School in honor of a large state investment into the Monterey County Youth Job Corps. The state-established initiative was allotted $2.8 million workforce program to recruit and train young...
Law enforcement holds a press conference after a shooting hoax was reported in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, according to the school online. Video: Live press conference. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school.
This is what Monterey's doing to reduce vehicle emissions
MONTEREY, Calif. — City council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the status of the Monterey Climate Action Plan. The plan, adopted by the city in June 2016, established greenhouse gas emission reduction goals for 2020, 2030 and 2050, which align with state requirements. By 2020, the city's...
Monterey County supervisors vote to take stronger stance with sheriff’s office
SALINAS, Calif. — Concerned about a growing number of controversial incidents at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and a perceived lack of oversight, county supervisors on Tuesday took action to increase their authority over the sheriff’s office. That authority includes sending some high-profile matters that recently came...
A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Election Day is around the corner on Nov. 8 and there are 14 measures on the ballot for voters to decide. Here is what each measure is about and what it will it mean for your community. Measure E- East Garrison Community Services District This measure is about the East Garrison The post A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield councilwoman facing rent dispute allegations
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield Council member Yanely Martinez, who is also running for Greenfield mayor, is currently dealing with a public dispute with an ex-landlord. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the son of the landlord, Carlos Serrato, was set to serve Martinez notice of a pending lawsuit in small claims court. Under California law, notice of a small claims lawsuit can be served by someone other than the plaintiff.
Watsonville, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
'Tragic accident': Off-duty Santa Cruz police officer kills 20-year-old in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — An off-duty Santa Cruz police officer shot and killed a man in Salinas, Friday afternoon. According to Salinas police, Francisco Villicana, 22, was about to clean his personal firearm when he accidentally fired a single round. The bullet went through Villicana's hand and into the torso of Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, 20.
Bus lines down due to fire and police activity
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Metro said there are delays to certain routes due to police and fire activity around Front Street near Pacific Station. This road leads access to the Metro Store. We are working to get more information and a reporter is on the way to the scene. The post Bus lines down due to fire and police activity appeared first on KION546.
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
Driver dies after crash on Southbound Highway 101 in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- A Monterey County coroner has been called out to a crash on Highway 101 this morning. The post Driver dies after crash on Southbound Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz officer fatally shoots man in apparent accident
SANTA CRUZ, Calif (BCN)– A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer allegedly killed another man with an accidental discharge of his personal firearm while preparing to clean it in Salinas on Friday, according to Salinas police. Francisco Villicana reported the accidental discharge of his gun around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Antelope Drive, […]
