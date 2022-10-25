ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 1

sammy your mammy
2d ago

Funny - the students in the district are children of people who are in this country illegally, all of the sudden the district wants to point out what is unlawful???

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Bus drivers push for more money during PVUSD board meeting

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — It was a packed room Wednesday night at the Pajaro Valley Unified School District board meeting. Many people made their voices heard, arguing for better working conditions and higher pay for bus drivers in the district. Last Monday and Friday, the district suspended general bus routes...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

'Can we have a sidewalk?’: Students in San Lucas create change

SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday in San Lucas for the first-ever sidewalks in the community. The rural South Monterey County community is finally seeing much-needed infrastructure in their city because students took initiative and practiced civic engagement. Back in 2019, Monterey County Supervisor...
SAN LUCAS, CA
KSBW.com

Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot staff member and school at Greenfield High School

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a 14-year-old student Monday evening who threatened to shoot a staff member at Greenfield High School. A search warrant was approved for the student's home, and no weapons were found. The student allegedly threatened to shoot the staff member and then "shoot the school." The juvenile suspect The post Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot staff member and school at Greenfield High School appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

This is what Monterey's doing to reduce vehicle emissions

MONTEREY, Calif. — City council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the status of the Monterey Climate Action Plan. The plan, adopted by the city in June 2016, established greenhouse gas emission reduction goals for 2020, 2030 and 2050, which align with state requirements. By 2020, the city's...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Election Day is around the corner on Nov. 8 and there are 14 measures on the ballot for voters to decide. Here is what each measure is about and what it will it mean for your community. Measure E- East Garrison Community Services District This measure is about the East Garrison The post A look at the Monterey County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Greenfield councilwoman facing rent dispute allegations

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield Council member Yanely Martinez, who is also running for Greenfield mayor, is currently dealing with a public dispute with an ex-landlord. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the son of the landlord, Carlos Serrato, was set to serve Martinez notice of a pending lawsuit in small claims court. Under California law, notice of a small claims lawsuit can be served by someone other than the plaintiff.
GREENFIELD, CA
High School Football PRO

Watsonville, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hollister High School football team will have a game with Watsonville High School on October 26, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident

APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bus lines down due to fire and police activity

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Metro said there are delays to certain routes due to police and fire activity around Front Street near Pacific Station. This road leads access to the Metro Store. We are working to get more information and a reporter is on the way to the scene. The post Bus lines down due to fire and police activity appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander

SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz officer fatally shoots man in apparent accident

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (BCN)– A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer allegedly killed another man with an accidental discharge of his personal firearm while preparing to clean it in Salinas on Friday, according to Salinas police. Francisco Villicana reported the accidental discharge of his gun around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Antelope Drive, […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy