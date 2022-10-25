ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

KPLC TV

Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: Can I keep both grant and FEMA money for hurricane repairs?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My home was damaged in Hurricane Laura. FEMA assisted me with repairs. Louisiana Restore then contacted me and offered me a grant, but right before the disbursement, they told me that I have to pay them the total dollar amount that FEMA gave me to repair my home in exchange for this grant. Can they do this?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As RSV cases surge in the capital region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too. “We are definitely seeing...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of exceptions the state allows for women to get an abortion has caused a storm of controversy and legal battles. One of the most high-profile cases involves a woman who was denied the procedure at a Baton Rouge hospital despite her unborn baby being diagnosed with a condition that would make it impossible for her to carry to term. She eventually went out of state to end the pregnancy.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Eight constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are eight constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, although the author of one is now asking Louisiana residents to vote against it. Louisiana voters will consider 11 constitutional amendments this year - three more are on the December ballot. Since Louisiana’s constitution was ratified in 1974, 203 amendments have been voted in.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s fourth graders are leading the nation in showing the most improvement in reading levels, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The group released the latest scorecard for schools across the country through its Nation’s Report Card. “Our outcomes across Louisiana,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man, married and a father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, he now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: chilly to start, then sunny today; rain arriving Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset into the 50s and eventually the 40s after midnight. While you’ll want a jacket early in the day, sunshine warms highs into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon with another fantastic day ahead! Rain will hold off for the McNeese Homecoming Parade Thursday evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Early voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Louisiana has begun for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election. Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the locations below. CALCASIEU:. Registrar of Voters - 1000...
LOUISIANA STATE

