Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops. Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”. More than 60% of the...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million annually
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Feral hogs are estimated to cause $91.1 million in damages to agricultural and timber lands in Louisiana each year, according to a new study by the LSU AgCenter. The study, based on responses to a 2021 survey, found that feral hogs cost landowners $66.2 million...
KPLC TV
Local shipping companies now have to adjust to challenges with the low levels of the Mississippi River
Health Headlines: Study shows link to first responders and multiple myeloma. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Can I keep both grant and FEMA money for hurricane repairs?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My home was damaged in Hurricane Laura. FEMA assisted me with repairs. Louisiana Restore then contacted me and offered me a grant, but right before the disbursement, they told me that I have to pay them the total dollar amount that FEMA gave me to repair my home in exchange for this grant. Can they do this?
KPLC TV
Thomas Mutual Insurance Group issued cease-and-desist for not paying premiums
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has advised customers with Houston Thomas or Thomas Mutual Insurance Group to contact their insurance carrier to make sure they have legitimate coverages in place. This comes as fraud investigators with the LDI received information that the company was...
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees an uptick in RSV cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As RSV cases surge in the capital region, one of the big indicators is shortness of breath. Illnesses more common during colder seasons aren’t just limited to cold and flu, doctors say to expect RSV cases to go up too. “We are definitely seeing...
KPLC TV
State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of exceptions the state allows for women to get an abortion has caused a storm of controversy and legal battles. One of the most high-profile cases involves a woman who was denied the procedure at a Baton Rouge hospital despite her unborn baby being diagnosed with a condition that would make it impossible for her to carry to term. She eventually went out of state to end the pregnancy.
KPLC TV
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
KPLC TV
Eight constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are eight constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, although the author of one is now asking Louisiana residents to vote against it. Louisiana voters will consider 11 constitutional amendments this year - three more are on the December ballot. Since Louisiana’s constitution was ratified in 1974, 203 amendments have been voted in.
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s fourth graders are leading the nation in showing the most improvement in reading levels, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The group released the latest scorecard for schools across the country through its Nation’s Report Card. “Our outcomes across Louisiana,...
KPLC TV
Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin man, married and a father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, he now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: chilly to start, then sunny today; rain arriving Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset into the 50s and eventually the 40s after midnight. While you’ll want a jacket early in the day, sunshine warms highs into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon with another fantastic day ahead! Rain will hold off for the McNeese Homecoming Parade Thursday evening.
KPLC TV
Early voting begins for Nov. 8 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Louisiana has begun for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election. Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30, at the locations below. CALCASIEU:. Registrar of Voters - 1000...
Comments / 0