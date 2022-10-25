Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25. The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World
Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening in November With New ‘Frozen’ Theming
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening next month with new “Frozen” theming in select areas. The park reopens on November 13. The new Frozen features will be part of the Tike’s Peak kids’ area, with statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle.
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Fluffy PINK Spirit Jersey
A seriously underrated Disney vacation tip is to take a full day to explore the Disney World hotels. This is one of our favorite things to do — especially because these hotels have so many great restaurants and snack spots. Just like the theme parks, the hotels in Disney...
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
WDW News Today
Themed Lampposts Added to TRON Lightcycle Run Walkway in Magic Kingdom
Let there be light. New themed lampposts have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The curved lampposts are in the courtyard area between Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. and the coaster, near the elevated walkway. They are silver, with small white...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
Comments / 0