everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 27th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. Chance of rain: 50%. High of 74°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight:. Storms fill in with heavy rainfall possible especially east. Chance of rain: 90%....
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: October 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A beautiful, sunny day! High of 71°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A chilly, calm night Low of 48°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. High...
fox34.com
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
fox34.com
The coldest night of the season ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly above freezing tonight in Lubbock but a freeze warning will go into effect for the NW portion of the South Plains as temps fall below the freezing mark. A few spotty showers/storms will continue through the rest of the evening, with all activity wrapping up...
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
everythinglubbock.com
“Fall Back”: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6
LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.
fox34.com
Rain, wind, and a possible freeze
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
Do You Remember The Hottest Day On Record In Lubbock?
I vividly remember the hottest day in recorded history in Lubbock. I was 5 years old and my family had just moved to town from Muncie, Indiana. I'd never really experienced any hot weather before. I was in for a rude awakening my first summer in Texas. The hottest day...
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
everythinglubbock.com
The Texas Tech Rodeo is happening this weekend at Cook’s
LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be a fun way to spend some with the family and support the Texas Tech Rodeo Club. This is the largest college rodeo in the nation happening right here in Lubbock at Cook’s, Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.
everythinglubbock.com
Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
everythinglubbock.com
Sammy is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Sammy as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday October 26. Reach out to LAS to adopt Sammy at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Sammy!
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
Here’s where speed limits will change in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would change speed limits in various places around the city. While technically the changes took immediate effect after the ordinance was approved, in reality, signs with the old speed limit will be replaced with new ones, along with red flags to notify […]
KCBD
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue at around 9:50 p.m.
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
One seriously hurt after crash with moped near Texas Tech University, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash between a moped and a vehicle near 19th Street and Boston Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in 5:07 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
