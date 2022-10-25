ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 27th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. Chance of rain: 50%. High of 74°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight:. Storms fill in with heavy rainfall possible especially east. Chance of rain: 90%....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: October 26th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A beautiful, sunny day! High of 71°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A chilly, calm night Low of 48°. Winds S 8-13 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. High...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First snow and coldest of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

The coldest night of the season ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly above freezing tonight in Lubbock but a freeze warning will go into effect for the NW portion of the South Plains as temps fall below the freezing mark. A few spotty showers/storms will continue through the rest of the evening, with all activity wrapping up...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

“Fall Back”: Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain, wind, and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Do You Remember The Hottest Day On Record In Lubbock?

I vividly remember the hottest day in recorded history in Lubbock. I was 5 years old and my family had just moved to town from Muncie, Indiana. I'd never really experienced any hot weather before. I was in for a rude awakening my first summer in Texas. The hottest day...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Texas Tech Rodeo is happening this weekend at Cook’s

LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be a fun way to spend some with the family and support the Texas Tech Rodeo Club. This is the largest college rodeo in the nation happening right here in Lubbock at Cook’s, Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sammy is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Sammy as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday October 26. Reach out to LAS to adopt Sammy at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Sammy!
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire

The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy