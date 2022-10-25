Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Let These 3 Stocks Lead You Through the Bear Market
Gloomy earning guidance halted the S&P 500’s three-day winning streak. Moreover, a recession seems apparent as the U.S. economy battles sky-high inflation, aggressive rate hikes, and geopolitical headwinds. With the...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week's Q3 Report?
S&P 500 component Albemarle reports its third quarter on November 2 after the bell. Wall Street is eyeing triple-digit earnings and revenue growth.
Zacks.com
BRT Realty (BRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BRT Realty (. BRT - Free Report) closed at $21.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
IIPR - Free Report) closed at $100.70, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.26%...
Zacks.com
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know
ATI - Free Report) closed at $29.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 27th
SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days. SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus. SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend...
Zacks.com
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
MEDP - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 41.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $235.72 in the previous session. Medpace has gained 1.8% since the start of the year compared to the -18.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -29.2% return for the Zacks Medical Services industry.
Zacks.com
Meta Sinks After Dismal Q3 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
META - Free Report) reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in revenues and provided a gloomy forecast given the broader fallout in digital advertisement. As such, META shares dropped as much as 15% in...
Zacks.com
CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Stock Jumps 10.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
CYRX - Free Report) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $29.08. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.9% gain over the past four weeks. This...
