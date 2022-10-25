ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis, Crist square off in first and only gubernatorial debate

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sparks flew early and often as Gov. Ron DeSantis squared off against former governor Charlie Crist in their one and only debate.

It happened inside a rowdy and raucous Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce. Both candidates tried to make this election a referendum on the last four years for very different reasons.

For an hour, DeSantis highlighted Florida’s job creation and robust budget, pointing to issues such as teacher pay and tax holidays.

For Crist, the night came down to two topics: abortion, and whether DeSantis is focused on being governor, or running for president.

The candidates toward the end also sparred when it came to immigration, and the use of state tax dollars to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

The one and only gubernatorial debate comes with just two weeks left until the election. More than 1 million Floridians have already voted. Recent polling shows DeSantis with a double-digit lead.

Video: What to expect from first and only debate between DeSantis, Crist Gov. Ron DeSantis will take the stage against former congressman and former Gov. Charlie Crist for their one and only debate on Monday evening. (Christopher Heath, WFTV.com)

Comments / 7

Who's running this circus?
2d ago

Chris had no plans for Florida,and no rebuttals. Just constant abortion. couldn't even answer one question. Just kept saying abortion. Interesting that he supports abortion up until the day before birth. grotesque

Reply
3
fkbiden
2d ago

governor Desantis did great last night. put sry Charlie in the garbage where he belongs. the only thing he harped on was abortion. ppl dt care about abortion they care about inflation gas education

Reply
3
Action News Jax

UNF Pollster: Blowouts are a rare sight in Florida politics

Jacksonville, Fl — With under two weeks until Election Day, a poll shows Governor Ron DeSantis holding a large lead over challenger Charlie Crist. The poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab has DeSantis with 55% support of likely registered voters. Crist registers 41%. Less than one percent said they would vote for someone else, and 4% did not know or refused to answer.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

DeSantis-Crist Debate analysis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News invited two experts to analyze the exclusive CBS12 News debate between Gov. DeSantis and Charlie Crist. Tom McNicholas, a consultant, is president of McNicholas & Associates. They spoke to CBS12 News anchor Jim Grimes after the debate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida

‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Parties show differences in Florida on mail, early voting

TALLAHASSEE - With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning. According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday. The data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313. But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

What Florida voters need to know about Amendment 3 before Election Day

Legislators in favor of Amendment 3 tout it as a lifeline for Floridians struggling in a volatile housing market, but those against it say the measure wouldn’t do enough. If passed, the amendment would increase the homestead exemption for K-12 teachers, police officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency-medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals, and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard. Homeowners currently qualify for $25,000 exemptions on their primary residences, but this proposal could increase the exemption by another $50,000.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
