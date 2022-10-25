ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Jones County Public issue

A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
DUBUQUE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dread and optimism in DeWitt

DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DEWITT, IA
WQAD

Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Candidate Franken speaks with Dubuque Rotary

Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot. Marion man arrested for sexual exploitation.
DUBUQUE, IA
bleedingheartland.com

The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home

Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child

A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
MARION, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential

JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa

Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
superhits106.com

2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque

Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lancaster School District is investigating in response to a Facebook post about one of its teachers, according to a statement released by the district. The district has not given any details on the ongoing investigation, but the statement comes the same week a former Lancaster...
LANCASTER, WI
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase

A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
COGGON, IA

