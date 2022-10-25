Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Jones County Public issue
A haunted house on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is prepping for the season. One-on-one with Mariannette Miller-Meeks, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
KCRG.com
Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
KCRG.com
Candidate Franken speaks with Dubuque Rotary
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot. Marion man arrested for sexual exploitation.
iowa.media
VOTE FOR FOOD! ‘Non-partisan’ group offers free food to those who voted at Dubuque event
An organization called “Switching Places Foundation” put together an Oct. 22 event at Comiskey Park in Dubuque. The event featured voting and provided transportation to vote among other activities. “The Switching Places Foundation invites you to our family-friendly event featuring food vendors, product vendors, candy, games, activities, face...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
KCRG.com
Jones County resident vote to make EMS Services essential
JONES CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd met at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to learn what exactly they would be voting for when it comes to public measure A on the ballot. Shelia Frank, the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service Director, said the county receives around 2,500 calls...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
Police Sting Catches 8 Dubuque Area Business Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Dubuque Police project used a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old to check for establishment compliance with Iowa's underage alcohol Laws. During the project earlier this month, all but 1 sold alcohol to a minor. According to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque police said eight businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent...
KCRG.com
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
CJ Klenske’s basement is an eco-artisan’s dream.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
superhits106.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
nbc15.com
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lancaster School District is investigating in response to a Facebook post about one of its teachers, according to a statement released by the district. The district has not given any details on the ongoing investigation, but the statement comes the same week a former Lancaster...
Dubuque County Man Arrested: Threatened Officers With Molotov Cocktail
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald is reporting that officers with Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol were threatened over the weekend with a Molotov cocktail. According to the TH, 34-year-old Jordan L. Carr of Epworth was arrested around 9 pm Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging threat...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase
A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
KCRG.com
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa. Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.
