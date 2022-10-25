Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
Yardbarker
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons
Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Dillon Brooks' return helped the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and more
The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a 3-1 start and one of the NBA's best records. Dillon Brooks made his return and scored four points against the Brooklyn Nets, but his defense against Kevin Durant helped lead the Grizzlies to a win. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane set a Grizzlies...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
Commanders' Chase Young to return to practice next week
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will return to practice next week, roughly 11 1/2 months after tearing is right ACL and MCL in a game last season. Young has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list since Aug. 23 as he continued his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the 21-day practice window will be opened on Young next week. Young can be added...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) in what will be the second straight matchup between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Timberwolves prediction and pick. San Antonio is a surprising 3-1 after...
Blazers star Damian Lillard exits game vs. Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers finally saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end after the Miami Heat blew the game wide open in the second half en route to a 119-98 win at Moda Center. While Blazers fans will undoubtedly be disappointed at the result of the game, they will be more concerned about the status of Damian Lillard, who had been off to a torrid start to begin the year.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0