New healthcare facility coming to Allen Parish

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Construction has started on a three-phase health care facility in Allen Parish. It’s something some said is long overdue in the community. “So, this is going to bring services that our community hasn’t had in a while,” said Kinder resident Sadie Lantron. “People will not have to leave town for these services. It’ll be right here, and you’ll be taken care of by people that are from this community.”
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Bell towers under construction at Cathedral, Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the Cathdedral bell tower, but now it’s getting some much-needed repairs. The Cathedral of the Immcaulate Conception in Lake Charles is having its roof and structural components restored. Crews...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
DeRidder water main breaks

DeRidder water main breaks
DERIDDER, LA
Parts of Elizabeth under boil advisory

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Parts of the Village of Elizabeth are now under a boil advisory, according to village officials. Residents along Hwy 112 South and Horsehoe Dr. will be affected. The boil advisory is due to a waterline being repaired in the area.
ELIZABETH, LA
Boil advisory lifted for western Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for residents on the western side of Oberlin has been lifted, according to town officials. The boil advisory was put in place on Monday, Oct. 24 following a water main break in the area.
OBERLIN, LA
Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks. Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd. 1151 Hwy 26. Billy Foreman Road. J.B. Cooley Road. Corken Road. Bennett Road. Hazel Thompson Road. Richmond Road. Kenneth Smith Road.
DERIDDER, LA
Learning about the Lake Area through the Living History Cemetery Tour

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery wondering about all the history within, the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana has something that might pique your interest. The Living History Cemetery Tour takes you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
McNeese Spotlight: Preview Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School students interested in attending McNeese State University will have a chance to preview the campus soon. McNeese recruiting coordinator Madison Owens joined us this morning to talk about the university’s upcoming Preview Day. The free event will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Road. Bob Long Road. Levan Hoffpaiur Road. Welcome Road. Roberts Road. East Newman...
RAGLEY, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary

Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Families Helping Families celebrates new office space, 30th anniversary

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Families Helping Families held an open house Wednesday to celebrate their 30th anniversary and a new office. The organization provides peer-to-peer support, information and training around disability issues. They lost their previous building to flooding in 2020. While out of an office space, they were...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Cameron sheriff, police jury at odds over Proposition 1

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Sheriff has decided he cannot support Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot. The idea was to combine two long time property taxes in Cameron Parish, the courthouse and jail property tax and one for the health unit and add the millages together, which totals 3.96 mills. So, if voters approve, they’d basically be collecting the same amount of money, unless property values rise.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Tax renewal, consolidation on Nov. 8 ballot in Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron will vote on two parishwide tax propositions in the Nov. 8 election. One proposition is a renewal and the other is a consolidation of taxes previously approved by voters. KPLC reached out to parish officials about the history of the taxes and what they...
CAMERON PARISH, LA

