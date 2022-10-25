Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
New healthcare facility coming to Allen Parish
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Construction has started on a three-phase health care facility in Allen Parish. It’s something some said is long overdue in the community. “So, this is going to bring services that our community hasn’t had in a while,” said Kinder resident Sadie Lantron. “People will not have to leave town for these services. It’ll be right here, and you’ll be taken care of by people that are from this community.”
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
KPLC TV
Bell towers under construction at Cathedral, Historic City Hall
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the Cathdedral bell tower, but now it’s getting some much-needed repairs. The Cathedral of the Immcaulate Conception in Lake Charles is having its roof and structural components restored. Crews...
KPLC TV
DeRidder water main breaks
DeRidder water main breaks
KPLC TV
Parts of Elizabeth under boil advisory
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Parts of the Village of Elizabeth are now under a boil advisory, according to village officials. Residents along Hwy 112 South and Horsehoe Dr. will be affected. The boil advisory is due to a waterline being repaired in the area.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for western Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for residents on the western side of Oberlin has been lifted, according to town officials. The boil advisory was put in place on Monday, Oct. 24 following a water main break in the area.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks. Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd. 1151 Hwy 26. Billy Foreman Road. J.B. Cooley Road. Corken Road. Bennett Road. Hazel Thompson Road. Richmond Road. Kenneth Smith Road.
Washington-Marion To Host Battle Of The Bands This Saturday In Lake Charles
Washington-Marion Magnet High School is set to host the annual “Battle of the Bands!” It goes down at WM Robert Lavergne Stadium, located at 2802 Pineview Street in Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Showtime will jump off at 5 pm. The 2022 marching band competition is...
KPLC TV
Learning about the Lake Area through the Living History Cemetery Tour
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery wondering about all the history within, the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana has something that might pique your interest. The Living History Cemetery Tour takes you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation.
KPLC TV
I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
KPLC TV
McNeese Spotlight: Preview Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School students interested in attending McNeese State University will have a chance to preview the campus soon. McNeese recruiting coordinator Madison Owens joined us this morning to talk about the university’s upcoming Preview Day. The free event will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 in...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Road. Bob Long Road. Levan Hoffpaiur Road. Welcome Road. Roberts Road. East Newman...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
KPLC TV
Families Helping Families celebrates new office space, 30th anniversary
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Families Helping Families held an open house Wednesday to celebrate their 30th anniversary and a new office. The organization provides peer-to-peer support, information and training around disability issues. They lost their previous building to flooding in 2020. While out of an office space, they were...
KPLC TV
Cameron sheriff, police jury at odds over Proposition 1
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Sheriff has decided he cannot support Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot. The idea was to combine two long time property taxes in Cameron Parish, the courthouse and jail property tax and one for the health unit and add the millages together, which totals 3.96 mills. So, if voters approve, they’d basically be collecting the same amount of money, unless property values rise.
KPLC TV
Catholic Charities of SWLA announces November distribution schedule
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities has announced its schedule for food distribution events in SWLA this November. Tuesday, Nov. 8: Elton. 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul, 1100 St. Mary St. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Creole. 10 - 11 a.m. at 184 E. Creole Hwy. Thursday, Nov. 10:...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion High hosts “Battle of the Bands” marching festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School will be hosting a “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The marching band competition will be at the high school’s stadium at 2802 Pineview St. with gates opening at 4 p.m. and performances beginning at 5 p.m.
KPLC TV
All lanes open on I-210 W near Enterprise Blvd. following accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes along I-210 Westbound near the Enterprise Blvd. exit are now open following a vehicle accident earlier this morning, according to DOTD. Some traffic congestion remains but should be cleared shortly.
KPLC TV
Tax renewal, consolidation on Nov. 8 ballot in Cameron Parish
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron will vote on two parishwide tax propositions in the Nov. 8 election. One proposition is a renewal and the other is a consolidation of taxes previously approved by voters. KPLC reached out to parish officials about the history of the taxes and what they...
