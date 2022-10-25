Read full article on original website
Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa
Eureka Springs Conservation Park is where one man's passion for botany became one of Tampa's most beloved botanical gardens. It's a natural spring fed botanical garden on the East side of the city.
Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations
TAMPA, Fla. - Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
Rowdies midfielder has Tampa Bay running in the right direction
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Nicky Law, 34-year-old Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder, is now in his 17th year as a professional soccer player. Law provided the fireworks for Rowdies fans Saturday night with his go-ahead, and what would be the game winning, goal against Miami in the postseason opener. "I think...
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation president aims to educate gardeners on the importance of monarchs
TAMPA, Fla. - Anita Camacho is doing amazing things to bring attention and protection to butterflies. Her mission to help these beautiful creatures is what's right with Tampa Bay. Camacho has studied monarch butterflies for decades and has worked to protect them for years. "They're important pollinators," said Camacho. "They're...
Bay Area organization expands foster family village
TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that we're in Fall and seeing somewhat cooler temperatures with less humidity, it can be the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy nature. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is where one man's passion for botany became one of Tampa's most beloved botanical gardens. It's a natural spring fed botanical garden on the East side of the city.
State Rep. Jackie Toledo sues campaign manager over 'grossly offensive' text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo – a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis – of sending her "unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images."
It’s the season to start planting strawberries
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says this is the time to year to start thinking about strawberries. If you’ve passed through Plant City, you’ll notice farmers have planted strawberries in some of those fields.
Families preparing for Thanksgiving could be impacted by nationwide turkey shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - With Thanksgiving approaching, poultry farmers in Florida are warning that a nationwide turkey shortage could impact families' dinner tables and wallets. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the avian flu outbreak is the major reason behind the decline in the country's turkey population. The virus has killed about six million turkeys, which is roughly 14% of the total U.S. turkey population.
Expenses for some Thanksgiving staples see large increase
TAMPA, Fla. - Some Thanksgiving staples, like butter, flour, and canned fruits are reporting some of the largest annual increases ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Butter and margarine are up more than 30%, flour is up 24%, frozen bakery products like pies increased by 20%, canned...
Tampa man with autism gets creative spark from eclectic witch collection
TAMPA, Fla. - The faces of fanciful witches in colorful costumes are everywhere at Kevin Lewers’ home in West Tampa. He hand-selected and named each one. Kevin recently took FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers on a tour of his home and introduced him to Esa, Veronica, Rosa, and Merry Weather. They are dolls that are dressed to the nines and smiling. Most of his witches look happy.
Preview of the Clearwater Greek Festival
One of Pinellas County's oldest cultural celebrations is back this weekend. The Clearwater Greek Fest will take place Oct. 28-30.
Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
Tickets on sale: Snowcat Ridge snow park in Dade City returning for its third year in November
DADE CITY, Fla. - For the third year in a row, snow will be in the forecast for Dade City as Snowcat Ridge returns for another season. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.
Tampa Bay area sees significant rise in RSV cases, CDC says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in the Tampa Bay area. The higher number of cases has resulted in an increased number of hospitalizations, compared to previous years at this time, the CDC said.
TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor provided an update on arrests made in a deadly bar shooting earlier in October. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and six other adults were injured during the incident at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street.
Pasco County schools hosts shoes and socks drive
Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive was hosted to collect shoes and socks for children in need. This year, they collected more than 2,000 pairs of shoes and more than 5,000 pairs of socks.
