Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations

TAMPA, Fla. - Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Rowdies midfielder has Tampa Bay running in the right direction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Nicky Law, 34-year-old Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder, is now in his 17th year as a professional soccer player. Law provided the fireworks for Rowdies fans Saturday night with his go-ahead, and what would be the game winning, goal against Miami in the postseason opener. "I think...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area organization expands foster family village

TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Beloved botanical gardens in Tampa started as man's passion for botany

TAMPA, Fla. - Now that we're in Fall and seeing somewhat cooler temperatures with less humidity, it can be the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy nature. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is where one man's passion for botany became one of Tampa's most beloved botanical gardens. It's a natural spring fed botanical garden on the East side of the city.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

It’s the season to start planting strawberries

David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says this is the time to year to start thinking about strawberries. If you’ve passed through Plant City, you’ll notice farmers have planted strawberries in some of those fields.
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Families preparing for Thanksgiving could be impacted by nationwide turkey shortage

TAMPA, Fla. - With Thanksgiving approaching, poultry farmers in Florida are warning that a nationwide turkey shortage could impact families' dinner tables and wallets. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the avian flu outbreak is the major reason behind the decline in the country's turkey population. The virus has killed about six million turkeys, which is roughly 14% of the total U.S. turkey population.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Expenses for some Thanksgiving staples see large increase

TAMPA, Fla. - Some Thanksgiving staples, like butter, flour, and canned fruits are reporting some of the largest annual increases ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Butter and margarine are up more than 30%, flour is up 24%, frozen bakery products like pies increased by 20%, canned...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man with autism gets creative spark from eclectic witch collection

TAMPA, Fla. - The faces of fanciful witches in colorful costumes are everywhere at Kevin Lewers’ home in West Tampa. He hand-selected and named each one. Kevin recently took FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers on a tour of his home and introduced him to Esa, Veronica, Rosa, and Merry Weather. They are dolls that are dressed to the nines and smiling. Most of his witches look happy.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
HOMOSASSA, FL
fox13news.com

Tickets on sale: Snowcat Ridge snow park in Dade City returning for its third year in November

DADE CITY, Fla. - For the third year in a row, snow will be in the forecast for Dade City as Snowcat Ridge returns for another season. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.
DADE CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area sees significant rise in RSV cases, CDC says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in the Tampa Bay area. The higher number of cases has resulted in an increased number of hospitalizations, compared to previous years at this time, the CDC said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor provided an update on arrests made in a deadly bar shooting earlier in October. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and six other adults were injured during the incident at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street.
TAMPA, FL

