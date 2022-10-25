ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love eating pizza, then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious pizza, using only fresh and high quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks. Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd. 1151 Hwy 26. Billy Foreman Road. J.B. Cooley Road. Corken Road. Bennett Road. Hazel Thompson Road. Richmond Road. Kenneth Smith Road.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Things To Know For Cowboys Block Party With Wayne Toups In Lake Charles This Friday

Coming up tomorrow night is another installment of the Cowboy Block Party. It's a homecoming for McNeese State University and they are celebrating in a big way. Tonight is the big homecoming parade in Lake Charles. If you are attending the parade or are participating in riding in the parade, here are the things you need to know like the route and start times.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 W reopened near Opelousas St. exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound has reopened near the Opelousas St. exit, according to DOTD. This morning’s closure was due to a vehicle accident where an 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both lanes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bell towers under construction at Cathedral, Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the Cathdedral bell tower, but now it’s getting some much-needed repairs. The Cathedral of the Immcaulate Conception in Lake Charles is having its roof and structural components restored. Crews...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New healthcare facility coming to Allen Parish

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Construction has started on a three-phase health care facility in Allen Parish. It’s something some said is long overdue in the community. “So, this is going to bring services that our community hasn’t had in a while,” said Kinder resident Sadie Lantron. “People will not have to leave town for these services. It’ll be right here, and you’ll be taken care of by people that are from this community.”
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Donna Carlson

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is now in her second century, having celebrated her 100th birthday. Donna Carlson was born into a Florida family in 1922 and her life has been anything but dull. “Well, I’ve done so many things these 100 years,” said Carlson. “I’ve...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder water main breaks

DeRidder water main breaks
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Learning about the Lake Area through the Living History Cemetery Tour

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery wondering about all the history within, the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana has something that might pique your interest. The Living History Cemetery Tour takes you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary

Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Ragley area

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for certain customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. 490 to 2475 Briar Marsh Rd. Thigpen Road. Bob Long Road. Levan Hoffpaiur Road. Welcome Road. Roberts Road. East Newman...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for western Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for residents on the western side of Oberlin has been lifted, according to town officials. The boil advisory was put in place on Monday, Oct. 24 following a water main break in the area.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Parts of Elizabeth under boil advisory

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Parts of the Village of Elizabeth are now under a boil advisory, according to village officials. Residents along Hwy 112 South and Horsehoe Dr. will be affected. The boil advisory is due to a waterline being repaired in the area.
ELIZABETH, LA
KPLC TV

Teams get down and dirty at McNeese’s Oozeball tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a game like no other where teams put their bodies on the line for Oozeball glory. McNeese Homecoming festivities continued Wednesday with an intense competition in the mud. The university had a huge turnout for their annual Oozeball fundraiser. “We love it, it’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Spotlight: Preview Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School students interested in attending McNeese State University will have a chance to preview the campus soon. McNeese recruiting coordinator Madison Owens joined us this morning to talk about the university’s upcoming Preview Day. The free event will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
foodgressing.com

Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

