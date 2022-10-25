Read full article on original website
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. US economy grows, Europe sees another interest rate hike. Updated: 2 hours ago. As the U.S. economy is growing, Europe is dealing with another interest...
Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault. The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm. Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon....
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Falls has died from his injuries after a fire at his apartment. On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on...
Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
