Clarksville, IA

KCRG.com

Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. US economy grows, Europe sees another interest rate hike. Updated: 2 hours ago. As the U.S. economy is growing, Europe is dealing with another interest...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault. The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm. Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon....
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Falls has died from his injuries after a fire at his apartment. On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Springville and Sumner-Fredericksburg survive and advance to state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final tickets to Xtream Arena were up for grabs Wednesday night. At neutral site Center Point-Urbana, Sumner-Fredericksburg took three sets in a row to take down Lisbon 3-1 and advance to state for the third time in three years. The Cougars are looking for their first ever state championship.
SPRINGVILLE, IA

