South Dakota has three FFA members who have qualified and are competing for the National FFA Proficiency Awards. Nationally, there are 45 award areas ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship. State Proficiency winners submit their applications to the national level and four members in each category are then selected to advance and interview at the national level. The winners will be announced during a ceremony at the National FFA Convention at Indianapolis this week. The three South Dakota FFA National Proficiency Finalists are: Landon Roling and Grace DiGiovanni, both from McCook Central, and Carson Weber from Bridgewater-Emery FFA chapter. Roling is a finalist for Grain Production Placement and DiGiovanni is with Service Learning. Weber talks about what he did to become a national proficiency finalist for Diversified Crop Production. Weber says he became interested in farming at a very young age. Weber now attends Mitchell Tech and is taking agronomy classes to further expand his farming knowledge. Weber has never attended the national FFA convention and says he will be a bit nervous knowing he will be standing on the stage at the national FFA convention.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO