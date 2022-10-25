ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says

Slide 1 of 33: Jeff Bezos has amassed a $166 billion fortune since founding Amazon in 1994. He's spent his money on charity, unusual ventures, and personal projects like Blue Origin. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in mid-2021 after seeing a pandemic-era surge in wealth. Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the tech world.Recent years have brought him a high-profile divorce, a trip via spaceship to the edge of space, his firm's skyrocketed share price during the pandemic, and his departure from the role as CEO of the company he founded 28 years ago.Nowadays, the 58-year-old is focused on his other endeavors, including his space exploration company Blue Origin that recently flew actor William Shatner to the edge of space as well as The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013. He's also been busy trying to get his $500 million under-construction megayacht past a historic Dutch bridge and enjoys traveling the globe with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.And, of course, there's what Forbes says is the $166.8 billion fortune he has accumulated over the years. Here's how he spends it, from real estate to travel to his personal projects.Andy Kiersz, Taylor Nicole Rogers, and Hillary Hoffower previously contributed to this reporting.
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.

Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
NBC Miami

Foxconn's iPhone Factory in China — the World's Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak

Foxconn said Tuesday that its factory in Zhengzhou, China — the world's largest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese firm, officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, told CNBC that operation and production at its Zhengzhou facility is "relatively stable."
NBC Miami

Singapore's Mortgage Costs Are Rising — But Some Buyers Are Shrugging Off Higher Rates

Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
Benzinga

If Real Estate Is An Inflation Hedge, Why Are Properties Declining In Value?

The U.S. inflation rate was 8.2% in September. This is a slight drop from the 8.3% rate in August but more than the 8.1% economists were forecasting for the month. At the same time, the average median house price declined to $389,500 in August, compared to a high of $413,800 in June. But the median house price is still higher than a year ago.
NBC Miami

South Korea's Economy Ekes Out a Small Growth, Backed by ‘Revenge Spending'

The nation's gross domestic product rose 0.3% for the July-September period, according to Bank of Korea data — the slowest quarterly growth that it has seen in a year. It grew by 0.7% in the previous quarter. South Korea's third quarter GDP report showed growth was backed mostly by...
yr.media

Is The U.S. Economy Nearing Another Depression?

Nearly 100 years ago was the start of the worst economic downturn in the history of our industrialized world — infamously known as the Great Depression. Lasting for approximately 120 months, in October 1929 the stock market alone fell 90% from peaks to lows. Today, if you watch the...
Daily Mail

Grim maps show the Australian suburbs where homeowners are most at risk of defaulting on their mortgages - as Westpac warns of another HUGE interest rate rise

Borrowers in the outer suburbs of Australia's major cities are most at risk of defaulting on their mortgages, an international credit agency has warned - amid predictions interest rates will surge even further. Moody's Investors Service has mapped out the postcodes where borrowers are 30 days or more behind on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy