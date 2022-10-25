Read full article on original website
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
Here's why Goldman Sachs is warning about a stock market crash and recession.
Welcome back market watchers, Phil Rosen here. Dust off your dictionaries because today's GDP release might reignite the recession debate that's proved as semantic as it is economic. The year kicked off with back-to-back negative GDP readings, but the headline today should look more upbeat, with growth of 2.4% expected.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
msn.com
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Narcity
Canada Is Full Of 'Centi-Millionaires' & At Least Some Are Doing Alright In This Economy
We might be dealing with widespread inflation, but it seems like the richest people in Canada are doing a-okay. According to a new report by investment firm Henley & Partners, there's a new, massive class of super-wealthy elites out there, and Canada is actually home to many of these "centi-millionaires."
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
Home prices in the United States could fall by up to 20% next year.
Home prices fell in the second half of 2022, as demand for residential real estate cooled in a number of cities across the United States. According to a prominent Wall Street economist, prices could continue to fall by up to 20% next year as mortgage rates rise and the housing market normalizes in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
NBC Miami
Foxconn's iPhone Factory in China — the World's Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak
Foxconn said Tuesday that its factory in Zhengzhou, China — the world's largest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese firm, officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, told CNBC that operation and production at its Zhengzhou facility is "relatively stable."
NBC Miami
Singapore's Mortgage Costs Are Rising — But Some Buyers Are Shrugging Off Higher Rates
Rising rates are unlikely to have a major impact on Singapore's property market, analysts say. That's because of wealthy buyers, strong rental demand and foreigners moving to Singapore. Fixed home loan rates from Singapore's major banks have climbed as high as 3.85%, according to local media reports. But in wealth-backed...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
If Real Estate Is An Inflation Hedge, Why Are Properties Declining In Value?
The U.S. inflation rate was 8.2% in September. This is a slight drop from the 8.3% rate in August but more than the 8.1% economists were forecasting for the month. At the same time, the average median house price declined to $389,500 in August, compared to a high of $413,800 in June. But the median house price is still higher than a year ago.
NBC Miami
South Korea's Economy Ekes Out a Small Growth, Backed by ‘Revenge Spending'
The nation's gross domestic product rose 0.3% for the July-September period, according to Bank of Korea data — the slowest quarterly growth that it has seen in a year. It grew by 0.7% in the previous quarter. South Korea's third quarter GDP report showed growth was backed mostly by...
yr.media
Is The U.S. Economy Nearing Another Depression?
Nearly 100 years ago was the start of the worst economic downturn in the history of our industrialized world — infamously known as the Great Depression. Lasting for approximately 120 months, in October 1929 the stock market alone fell 90% from peaks to lows. Today, if you watch the...
Grim maps show the Australian suburbs where homeowners are most at risk of defaulting on their mortgages - as Westpac warns of another HUGE interest rate rise
Borrowers in the outer suburbs of Australia's major cities are most at risk of defaulting on their mortgages, an international credit agency has warned - amid predictions interest rates will surge even further. Moody's Investors Service has mapped out the postcodes where borrowers are 30 days or more behind on...
NBC Miami
‘Borrowers Are Feeling the Squeeze' as Interest Rates Climb While Inflation Remains High, Chief Financial Analyst Says
The Fed's moves to fight inflation have made borrowing costlier for consumers. Here's a breakdown of how increases in the benchmark interest rate impacted the rates consumers pay on the most common types of debt. From credit cards to mortgages, it's suddenly a lot more expensive to borrow money. The...
