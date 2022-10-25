ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Proctor’s Blake Imhoff announces commitment to Minnesota Morris baseball

Proctor standout Blake Imhoff has announced he’s committed to play college baseball for the University of Minnesota Morris. A junior last year he helped the Rails to a 17-9 overall record, including an appearance in the section 7AA championship game. Imhoff also played goalie for the Proctor Rails’ hockey...
MORRIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko, Proctor volleyball advance to Section 7AA quarterfinals

The Esko and Proctor volleyball teams both picked up Section 7AA round one victories on Wednesday to advance to the southern subsection quarterfinals. At home No. 3 Esko defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12). The Eskomos advance to face No. 2 Pine City Friday at 7 p.m. in Pine City.
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance

Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD men slip 9 spots, women fall one in USCHO national polls

Suffering back-to-back losses to a previously winless University of Wisconsin squad, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has dropped nine spots in the national poll. The Bulldogs (2-4) now sit 19th in the latest USCHO.com rankings, teetering on the brink of falling out of the top...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Ellie

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly

Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Remembering Riana Barry and her family

It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion

There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Donation day for Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival

COGGS and Harbortown Rotary are getting a big financial boost, thanks to the annual Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. The $54,000 check went out on Wednesday morning at the Harbortown meeting. Jeremy Jeanette, chair of the 2022 festival, shared, “For COGGS, the money will go back into the trail system in...
DULUTH, MN
B105

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Melanie

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
HAYWARD, WI
FOX 21 Online

Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy