FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDIO-TV
Senior leaders keeping No. 19 UMD positive ahead of home series against No. 20 Cornell
There’s good and bad news for Bulldog fans. The bad news: the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team is 2-4 after suffering back-to-back weekend sweeps to Minnesota State University, Mankato and the University of Wisconsin. The good news: it’s still early in the season with ample...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer carries state experience into quarterfinal against 19-0 Mankato East
Coming off their fourth straight section title win last Tuesday, the Cloquet-Carlton girl’s soccer team is now gearing up for their third trip to the state tournament since 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic. Making it to the semifinals last fall, the Lumberjacks...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
WDIO-TV
No. 5 Bulldogs skating home for another top ranked foe in No. 3 Wisconsin
The fifth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey may have fallen to number one Ohio State University on the road last weekend, but they held the Buckeyes to a pair of 3-2 games, taking the first into overtime. Head coach Maura Crowell said the Bulldogs learned a...
WDIO-TV
Proctor’s Blake Imhoff announces commitment to Minnesota Morris baseball
Proctor standout Blake Imhoff has announced he’s committed to play college baseball for the University of Minnesota Morris. A junior last year he helped the Rails to a 17-9 overall record, including an appearance in the section 7AA championship game. Imhoff also played goalie for the Proctor Rails’ hockey...
WDIO-TV
Esko, Proctor volleyball advance to Section 7AA quarterfinals
The Esko and Proctor volleyball teams both picked up Section 7AA round one victories on Wednesday to advance to the southern subsection quarterfinals. At home No. 3 Esko defeated No. 6 Mora 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12). The Eskomos advance to face No. 2 Pine City Friday at 7 p.m. in Pine City.
WDIO-TV
Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance
Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall’s Meredith Boettcher, Danica Mark heading to state tennis tournament
For the first time in nearly a decade the Duluth Marshall girl’s tennis team will be sending not one, but two participants to the state tennis tournament. The doubles duo that will be representing the Hilltoppers will be seniors Meredith Boettcher and Danica Mark. Class A state doubles action...
WDIO-TV
UMD men slip 9 spots, women fall one in USCHO national polls
Suffering back-to-back losses to a previously winless University of Wisconsin squad, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has dropped nine spots in the national poll. The Bulldogs (2-4) now sit 19th in the latest USCHO.com rankings, teetering on the brink of falling out of the top...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Ellie
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle.
WDIO-TV
Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly
Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
WDIO-TV
Medical district skywalk reopening as Vision Northland nears completion
There’s more signs of progress down at the Vision Northland construction site. The skywalk that connects the medical district parking ramp and the first street clinic is now open again. The skywalk had previously been closed since July for the work on the new hospital. In a statement, Essentia...
WDIO-TV
Donation day for Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival
COGGS and Harbortown Rotary are getting a big financial boost, thanks to the annual Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. The $54,000 check went out on Wednesday morning at the Harbortown meeting. Jeremy Jeanette, chair of the 2022 festival, shared, “For COGGS, the money will go back into the trail system in...
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Melanie
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle.
drydenwire.com
Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
