Bethlehem, PA

thevalleyledger.com

BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle

Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch

When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
TAMAQUA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

VETERANS DAY COFFEE AND CONVERSATION

Join veterans for live and virtual conversation about their service. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Friday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks followed by a screening of Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film “Dunkirk”. This commemorative event be held in person and stream live on the SteelStacks Facebook page and website, Phoebe Ministries’ Facebook page and website, and Embassy Bank’s Facebook page.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

DECK THE STEELSTACKS WITH BOUGHS OF HOLLY!

Photo provided by ArtsQuest – Christkindlemarkt 2021 – By: Lisa Boehm. Yuletide treasure, Christkindlmarkt, returns Nov. 18. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Tickets to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial® are now on sale! The holiday tradition returns for its 30th year for five weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 19. This year to compliment the three-decade long holiday tradition, ArtsQuest will debut The Ice Rink at SteelStacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, an authentic ice rink constructed on the Levitt lawn from Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets for both Christkindlmarkt and Ice Rink may be purchased at Christmascity.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Annual USMC Birthday Ceremony at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown

All Marines and friends and relatives of Marines are invited to an annual ceremony to celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United State Marine Corps on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at P. M. at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown, Pa. The public and U. S. Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Saturday Hours at the Elections Office – Northampton County

The Elections Office is increasing their office hours prior to the November 8th General Election. The office, located on the Lower Level of the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, will be open this Saturday, October 29th from 8:00AM – Noon. The office currently has extended hours and is open Monday – Friday from 8:30AM – 7:00PM through October 31st.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings

WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
thevalleyledger.com

Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday 10/29

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Three Allentown sites will offer events where people can safely dispose of all their expired or unused prescription and over-the counter medicines in secure collection boxes. The Allentown Health Bureau and the Allentown Police Department are participating in the program in...
ALLENTOWN, PA

