Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
thevalleyledger.com
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle
Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
thevalleyledger.com
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Drive to Feed Homeless Men for the Holidays is Back
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The holidays are right around the corner and the Allentown Rescue Mission will hold its 22nd annual Thanks for Giving Food and Supplies Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Allentown Rescue Mission relies on the event to feed its guests throughout the holidays and to restock its pantry shelves for the upcoming year.
Times News
Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch
When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
thevalleyledger.com
VETERANS DAY COFFEE AND CONVERSATION
Join veterans for live and virtual conversation about their service. BETHLEHEM, Pa.— The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Friday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks followed by a screening of Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film “Dunkirk”. This commemorative event be held in person and stream live on the SteelStacks Facebook page and website, Phoebe Ministries’ Facebook page and website, and Embassy Bank’s Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
thevalleyledger.com
Latest “KidsPeace Stories” Video Highlights Mural Project at Allentown Clinic
ALLENTOWN, PA (October 26, 2022) – KidsPeace has posted the latest installment of its “KidsPeace Stories” video series – told by a mural artist inspired by the care provided at the organization’s outpatient clinic in Allentown, PA. Artist Monica Salazar was commissioned by KidsPeace, People...
thevalleyledger.com
WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’
(Lehigh Valley, PA) – WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards earlier this month. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking...
thevalleyledger.com
DECK THE STEELSTACKS WITH BOUGHS OF HOLLY!
Photo provided by ArtsQuest – Christkindlemarkt 2021 – By: Lisa Boehm. Yuletide treasure, Christkindlmarkt, returns Nov. 18. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Tickets to Christkindlmarkt presented by Univest Financial® are now on sale! The holiday tradition returns for its 30th year for five weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 19. This year to compliment the three-decade long holiday tradition, ArtsQuest will debut The Ice Rink at SteelStacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, an authentic ice rink constructed on the Levitt lawn from Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets for both Christkindlmarkt and Ice Rink may be purchased at Christmascity.org.
thevalleyledger.com
Annual USMC Birthday Ceremony at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown
All Marines and friends and relatives of Marines are invited to an annual ceremony to celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United State Marine Corps on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at P. M. at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown, Pa. The public and U. S. Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy...
thevalleyledger.com
Saturday Hours at the Elections Office – Northampton County
The Elections Office is increasing their office hours prior to the November 8th General Election. The office, located on the Lower Level of the Government Center at 669 Washington Street, Easton, PA 18042, will be open this Saturday, October 29th from 8:00AM – Noon. The office currently has extended hours and is open Monday – Friday from 8:30AM – 7:00PM through October 31st.
sanatogapost.com
Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings
WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
thevalleyledger.com
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
CBS News
Kenney to make announcements concerning Philly homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mayor will be joined by the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. What: Mayor Kenney will join the Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing...
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Some Bethlehem council members seem deaf to guidance on ‘backyard chickens’ plan | Letter
As a concerned citizen, I attended the recent Bethlehem Public Safety committee meeting regarding the proposed ordinance for “backyard chickens.” As a Southside resident as well, our backyards are in close proximity to one another. Many of us have dogs and this would preempt the dogs to barking or attacking the chickens.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
thevalleyledger.com
National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday 10/29
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Three Allentown sites will offer events where people can safely dispose of all their expired or unused prescription and over-the counter medicines in secure collection boxes. The Allentown Health Bureau and the Allentown Police Department are participating in the program in...
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring other drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent in fatal cases. “There continues to be a critical need for...
