Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
What are Bethlehem’s priorities for millions of pandemic recovery money? City offers survey results.
Bethlehem officials shared initial results Wednesday night of surveys of residents on their priorities for spending federal coronavirus pandemic relief aid. The city received $34.4 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is looking to invest the money in sustainable, long-term improvements benefiting as many as members of the Bethlehem community as possible.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem’s first director of equity and inclusion makes strides toward a more inclusive city
Up until the beginning of this year, Janine Carambot Santoro worked in the South Bethlehem public library network for over six years. Here, she helped residents who were struggling with unemployment and facing homelessess. Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds appointed Santoro as the city’s first director of equity and inclusion in...
thevalleyledger.com
HNL Lab Medicine Kutztown-Maxatawny Patient Service Center to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation of their patient service center to the Maxatawny Marketplace shopping mall. The move will help to streamline HNL’s patient care experience by increasing patient access and overall convenience. The current HNL Kutztown location at...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
thevalleyledger.com
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
thevalleyledger.com
WDIY Picks Up 8 Awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’
(Lehigh Valley, PA) – WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, won 8 awards at the 2022 Keystone Media Awards earlier this month. WDIY swept the Radio II category for small market stations across the Commonwealth, capturing all available awards. WDIY’s awards include being named Outstanding News Operation, taking...
thevalleyledger.com
BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle
Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
thevalleyledger.com
Annual USMC Birthday Ceremony at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown
All Marines and friends and relatives of Marines are invited to an annual ceremony to celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United State Marine Corps on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at P. M. at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown, Pa. The public and U. S. Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy...
Wisdom from some of the 31 centenarian residents honored in Northampton County
At 99 years old, Theresa Esposito, of Forks Township, is as quick as a whip and evidently not at war with time. She’ll turn 100 years old in December. “I’m very proud of myself,” she said. ”I go on regular walks, with my walker. I dance everyday and I can still thread a needle.”
thevalleyledger.com
The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Drive to Feed Homeless Men for the Holidays is Back
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The holidays are right around the corner and the Allentown Rescue Mission will hold its 22nd annual Thanks for Giving Food and Supplies Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Allentown Rescue Mission relies on the event to feed its guests throughout the holidays and to restock its pantry shelves for the upcoming year.
thevalleyledger.com
Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County
The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
wrnjradio.com
Digitized depression-era film footage at Easton and Phillipsburg scheduled for Friday premiere on YouTube
The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) this week announced a Friday, Oct. 28 release date for long-forgotten archival film footage showing depression-era traffic congestion in Easton, PA and Phillipsburg, NJ and early excavation and construction for a new toll bridge across the Delaware River. The film reel...
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
sanatogapost.com
Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings
WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Allentown school board calls meeting to find interim for fired superintendent
Allentown’s school board will meet Thursday to find a temporary replacement for Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose contract was terminated after less than a year on the job. The special board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the administration building, 31 S. Penn St., according to the district...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council approves toy run and livestreaming
The Northampton Borough Council met Wednesday, October 19 to discuss 2022 Tucker’s Toy Run, advertisements, a Northampton Area Food Bank request, resignations, livestreaming, and a Civil Service Commission request. Reverend Jerry Mraz, retired pastor of Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, presented a request to borough council regarding Canal Street...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia awarded an $8 million federal grant to develop programs geared towards ending young adult homelessness
On Monday, Philadelphia received nearly $9 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop programs focused on ending youth homelessness. According to a press release, Philadelphia plans to use the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) funding to support housing opportunities, including transitional homes...
Comments / 0