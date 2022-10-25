ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are Bethlehem’s priorities for millions of pandemic recovery money? City offers survey results.

Bethlehem officials shared initial results Wednesday night of surveys of residents on their priorities for spending federal coronavirus pandemic relief aid. The city received $34.4 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is looking to invest the money in sustainable, long-term improvements benefiting as many as members of the Bethlehem community as possible.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program

With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BASD United Way Be A Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle

Bethlehem, PA – October 2022 – The Liberty/Freedom football game is not just about football, it is also a day when the Bethlehem community comes together. Please watch this video as Dr. Roy explains the BASD United Way Be a Housing Hero Fundraiser and Raffle…Dr. Roy – Be A Housing Hero Video.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Annual USMC Birthday Ceremony at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown

All Marines and friends and relatives of Marines are invited to an annual ceremony to celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United State Marine Corps on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at P. M. at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown, Pa. The public and U. S. Marines, Fleet Marine Force Navy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings

WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council approves toy run and livestreaming

The Northampton Borough Council met Wednesday, October 19 to discuss 2022 Tucker’s Toy Run, advertisements, a Northampton Area Food Bank request, resignations, livestreaming, and a Civil Service Commission request. Reverend Jerry Mraz, retired pastor of Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, presented a request to borough council regarding Canal Street...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia awarded an $8 million federal grant to develop programs geared towards ending young adult homelessness

On Monday, Philadelphia received nearly $9 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop programs focused on ending youth homelessness. According to a press release, Philadelphia plans to use the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) funding to support housing opportunities, including transitional homes...
