Middletown, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Waterford. The Hamtramck High School soccer team will have a game with Cranbrook Kingswood High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00. The Detroit Catholic Central High School soccer team will have a game with Clarkston High School on October 27, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Brick Township High School football team had already been eliminated from playoff contention entering Saturday's game, but with archrival Brick Memorial heading to Keller Memorial Field, the Dragons still had plenty to play for. Senior quarterback AJ Grygiel ran for two touchdowns and tossed another to senior tight end...
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
JACKSON — Just days after Jackson officials unveiled plans for a new park on the site, workmen could be seen removing asbestos shingles from the roof of the dilapidated Rova Farms restaurant ahead of the building’s scheduled demolition. Two days earlier, on Oct. 22, Jackson officials hosted “Say...
Rt. 88 in Lakewood shut between Lake Shenandoah entrance and Clover St due to accident with pole down.
LACEY – Lacey Township High School was shortly placed on lockdown Tuesday after a road rage incident, possibly involving a weapon, occurred in the school parking lot, police said. The incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. on October 25, where two drivers were involved in a road rage episode on...
Summertime in Monmouth County is always a fun time, with so much to do, and so many places to go with family and friends, and, it's a busy and beneficial time of year for restaurants, businesses, hotels, and more. There's still plenty to do in the fall months though especially...
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
