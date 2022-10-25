Read full article on original website
Turning milder in days leading to Halloween weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure that is sliding in overhead. That area of high pressure is going to keep us quiet for the next several days and help turn our temperatures a bit warmer each day into the Halloween weekend.
Warm spell over for now, but milder times in view
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the record book closes on Tuesday, the day will have gone down as being an unseasonably mild one. However, anyone who took so much as a step outside would register a dispute. The high temperature of 66° in Rockford occurred right around the midnight hour,...
A Few Clouds and Less Wind Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with highs in the middle 50′s. 60 tomorrow with more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60′s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Low 60′s and dry Monday for Halloween.
Last of warm stretch underway with prolonged rain coming soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The clouds have returned ahead of the next cold front that will end our warm stretch and give us a soggy rain-filled period very soon. It will also drop temperatures back to closer territory where we should be for this time of the year. High temperatures...
Sunny & Cooler Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 50′s and a northwest wind 5 - 15 MPH. Clear tonight as we drop to the lower 30′s. Upper 50′s and sunny tomorrow. Dry through Halloween on Monday with highs in the low to middle 60′s.
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
Rockford house on the market goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident In Rockford
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Semi Fire, Avoid The Area, Or Expect Delays…
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
17 Things to See and Do in Oregon, IL
It’s time to give my home state some love. Most people visit Illinois to see the fine city of Chicago. Until a few years ago, I also didn’t pay much attention to the rest of Illinois. Honestly, it always seemed more fun to travel to another state. However, I now have a bucket list of Illinois destinations and have come to appreciate my home state’s offerings.
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
Fires in Rockford raise concerns about possible arson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford-area has seen a lot of fires recently, some accidental and some intentional. The ones set on purpose come with a serious consequence for arsonists. Division Chief Matthew Knott of the Rockford Fire Department said that is why fire safety efforts are so important. Having working smoke alarms, detectors and […]
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
