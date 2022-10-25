ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Local gym in Santa Maria getting busy as temperatures drop

By Tony Almanza
 6 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- With the temperatures starting to drop Santa Maria gym owners are seeing more people make the choice to workout indoors.

“Last year we were outside, so definitely we felt the cold. Now, you know, luckily, you know, everything's, you know, back gone back to normal. So we're indoors, which is really nice for a lot of our members, especially in the early morning hours," said Arely Ramirez Assistant General Manager at Crunch Fitness.

Crunch Fitness says that unlike previous years when they had to exercise outside due to Covid this year they’re back to normal.

“We have a lot of members who really love working indoors. You know, it gives them more of we there's just a lot of space for members to do different type of workout regimens or workout routines stretching, for instance, classes, you know, that are offered, whether in our hips on area or in the studio area. Easier access to the locker rooms or water station. Definitely easier access to our personal trainers. So when they come in, they have that accessibility, you know, versus being outside. It was cold, you know, windy, rainy. So, yeah, everybody loves being inside," said Arely Ramirez.

They say all the regulars are returning to indoor workouts and they're getting busier overall as we get closer to the holidays.

Gym goers say that this they prefer working out indoors than outside and some notice more people in the gym more around this time.

“This place is drawing a whole lot of people. But then, yeah, because of the cold and everything, I think they're coming here enjoying the indoors and exercising as such,” said Crunch Fitness member Chuck Robertson.

The post Local gym in Santa Maria getting busy as temperatures drop appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

