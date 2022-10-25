Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
NOLA.com
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Spurs Sign Charles Bassey: What 76ers Ex Said About His Return to San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs' newest addition talks his return to a place he once called home.
How Dillon Brooks' return helped the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and more
The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a 3-1 start and one of the NBA's best records. Dillon Brooks made his return and scored four points against the Brooklyn Nets, but his defense against Kevin Durant helped lead the Grizzlies to a win. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane set a Grizzlies...
Spurs squash lethargic Wolves to sound of boos in Minnesota
Down by 35 at one point, the Timberwolves fell flat in a loss to San Antonio.
Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
Citrus County Chronicle
No. 20 Cincinnati puts 6-game winning streak on line at UCF
No. 20 Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 American) at UCF (5-2, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: UCF by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
NBA
Brandon Ingram out, two Pelicans questionable to play in Mavericks game Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (2-1) Sunday loss vs Utah. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Javale Magee. Season Series. Oct. 25: vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7: at Dallas, 7 p.m. Feb. 2: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
