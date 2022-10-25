ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
CBS Minnesota

Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
Citrus County Chronicle

No. 20 Cincinnati puts 6-game winning streak on line at UCF

No. 20 Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 American) at UCF (5-2, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: UCF by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
