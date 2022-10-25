Read full article on original website
Related
New Zealand Rugby admit they FORGOT they were hosting the women's World Cup and issue grovelling apology over 'disgraceful' fixture clash between All Blacks and Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby admitted they had forgotten about the World Cup they are hosting after they were criticised for a scheduling clash between their All Blacks and Black Ferns sides. Fans in the rugby-mad country are unimpressed that their men’s side faces Japan in Tokyo on Saturday just 40 minutes...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Why RL was England star and former Man Utd junior Herbie Farnworth's love
You know the narrative about Herbie Farnworth, right? The talented young footballer, once of the famous Manchester United, who gave it all up to forge a career in the somewhat less glamorous world of rugby league?. Well, not quite. Yes, the Blacko-born former midfielder-cum-winger was good enough to be in...
BBC
Ireland v New Zealand: Ged Corcoran's side seek to shock Kiwis in Group C match
Date: Friday, 28 October Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland need to pull off one of the greatest World Cup shocks...
Japan World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Japan will hope to break their recent trend of World Cup performances this winter, though they face a tough task in Group E as they go up against Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.Since first partaking at a world championship in 1998, Japan’s record has read: group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat.That form suggests another early flight home for the national team, and given the stiffness of competition in their group, there would be no surprise or shame in that. But coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to...
England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line
Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC
Scotland v Australia: Blair Kinghorn & Ollie Smith start for hosts
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half and Ollie Smith at full-back for Scotland's Test against Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday. With Finn Russell left out of the squad for...
SkySports
Pakistan suffer second straight last-ball defeat as Zimbabwe pull off T20 World Cup shock
Zimbabwe produced the second T20 World Cup upset in as many days with a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in Perth subjecting their opponents to a second straight last-ball defeat and leaving their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread. After Ireland shocked England at the MCG on...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Ireland beat England by five runs (DLS) – as it happened
A terrific performance from Ireland in a thrilling rain-hit match leaves England under pressure with hosts Australia up next
Kangaroos out to teach Italy harsh lesson at Rugby League World Cup | Angus Fontaine
Without minnows’ exposure to elite sides like Australia a more level global playing field will never be achieved
Sporting News
The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp
Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
Sporting News
Papua New Guinea set their sights on glory at the RLWC: ‘One day we’d like to win it for our people’
Papua New Guinea kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages at the Rugby League World Cup alive, thanks to a powerful second half against the Cook Islands to claim a hard-fought 32-16 win. The Kumuls must now defeat Wales to book a spot in the quarter-finals, which will most...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Mike Hussey says he would continue as England coach in the Ashes
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. He's the Australian great who has switched sides. Mike Hussey - the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer,...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Andrew Balbirnie hopes Ireland beating England will 'trigger interest at home'
"This win tonight will hopefully trigger a bit of interest back home. I hope so. If it doesn't, I'll give up." Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie laughed after uttering those words in his post-match news conference following his player-of-the-match display in Wednesday's shock win T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne.
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
NBC Sports
Rugby World Cup: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play full time
As the Rugby World Cup heads into its fourth week in New Zealand, members of the U.S. Eagles are focused on this weekend’s quarterfinal round rematch against Canada (11:30pm ET on Saturday, Peacock). But for many players, this two-month block of time they’ve been able to devote to their...
New Zealand Rugby under fire over ‘disgraceful’ Black Ferns scheduling clash
Leaders in New Zealand have slammed New Zealand Rugby for “disgraceful” scheduling that will see the All Blacks and Black Ferns matches clash this weekend. On Saturday, the national men’s rugby side begin their northern tour by playing Japan at 4.50pm AEDT while less than an hour later, the national women’s rugby side kick off their World Cup quarter-final against Wales.
Manchester United v Sheriff: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Scott Murray for all the action on another European night at Old Trafford
Sporting News
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
SkySports
Virat Kohli hits another half-century as India ease to victory over Netherlands in T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli followed his spellbinding innings against Pakistan with another half-century as India coasted to a 56-run victory over Netherlands to make it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup. Kohli's 82 not out from 53 deliveries against Pakistan on Sunday dragged India to a remarkable last-ball victory...
BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: BBC coverage times, competition schedule & GB squad
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. The Gymnastics World Championships start in Liverpool on Saturday, and BBC Sport has live coverage of all the finals. Following a...
Comments / 0