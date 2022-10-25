ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New Zealand Rugby admit they FORGOT they were hosting the women's World Cup and issue grovelling apology over 'disgraceful' fixture clash between All Blacks and Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby admitted they had forgotten about the World Cup they are hosting after they were criticised for a scheduling clash between their All Blacks and Black Ferns sides. Fans in the rugby-mad country are unimpressed that their men’s side faces Japan in Tokyo on Saturday just 40 minutes...
BBC

Ireland v New Zealand: Ged Corcoran's side seek to shock Kiwis in Group C match

Date: Friday, 28 October Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland need to pull off one of the greatest World Cup shocks...
The Independent

Japan World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Japan will hope to break their recent trend of World Cup performances this winter, though they face a tough task in Group E as they go up against Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.Since first partaking at a world championship in 1998, Japan’s record has read: group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat.That form suggests another early flight home for the national team, and given the stiffness of competition in their group, there would be no surprise or shame in that. But coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to...
The Independent

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC

Scotland v Australia: Blair Kinghorn & Ollie Smith start for hosts

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half and Ollie Smith at full-back for Scotland's Test against Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday. With Finn Russell left out of the squad for...
Sporting News

The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp

Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Mike Hussey says he would continue as England coach in the Ashes

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. He's the Australian great who has switched sides. Mike Hussey - the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer,...
The Independent

Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful

Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
The Guardian

New Zealand Rugby under fire over ‘disgraceful’ Black Ferns scheduling clash

Leaders in New Zealand have slammed New Zealand Rugby for “disgraceful” scheduling that will see the All Blacks and Black Ferns matches clash this weekend. On Saturday, the national men’s rugby side begin their northern tour by playing Japan at 4.50pm AEDT while less than an hour later, the national women’s rugby side kick off their World Cup quarter-final against Wales.

Comments / 0

Community Policy