ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Girl struck by 5 vehicles on I-680 in fatal crash

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4BrO_0ilJyZ8u00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Oct. 3 after she was struck by several vehicles, according to a press release sent out by California Highway Patrol Monday. CHP said it is still investigating the crash.

The incident took place on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before 12:37 a.m. CHP said evidence suggests the girl ran in front of a GMC Canyon and was fatally struck.

Her body came to rest on the road and she was hit by five vehicles, CHP said. One of the cars that struck her was a tractor-trailer combination, according to authorities.

Woman dies after collision in Sunset District

The driver of one car swerved to avoid the girl’s body, but they lost control and their car rolled over on the shoulder. The driver was not injured.

All lanes were closed at 12:50 a.m. Two lanes reopened at 1:10 a.m. and all lanes were open by 2:45 a.m.

Police did not identify the victim but said she was from San Jose. Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to call CHP at (408) 961-0900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 17

Gina Freitas
2d ago

Also, She in needed the help, that's what you call anxiety and depression that hits all together.May God bless her both parents, families and friends likewise.

Reply
3
Jessica Suniga
2d ago

again. how is this BREAKING news?! was 3 weeks ago.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

CHP investigates hit-and-run involving six-year-old boy

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of a hit-and-run involving a six-year-old boy. CHP investigators said there is evidence that the driver was aware their vehicle struck something in the road, but they did not stop. “We know that the child received severe injury. He’s in stable condition at […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP confirmed to KION that there is a fatality on Carmel Valley Road. Officers are working on getting more information at this time. There is at least one vehicle involved, and it swerved off the road at around 3:20 p.m., according to CHP. The crash happened at the intersection of Carmel The post One dead in car crash on Carmel Valley Road appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KSBW.com

Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident

APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
APTOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Southbound I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton

On the early morning of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, officials in the Stockton area confirmed a fatal car crash on I-5. The traffic collision was reported around 2:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the Eight Mile Road offramp, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Fatal...
STOCKTON, CA
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead after crashing into rail on Highway 101 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol says a person is dead after a crash on southbound Highway 101 Tuesday morning. A person driving an orange classic VW Beetle lost control of the vehicle and hit the right-hand side guard rail at the Market Street exit. This was around 6 a.m., and the car continued spinning The post One dead after crashing into rail on Highway 101 in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

CHP seeks public’s help on Oct. 3 fatal collision on I-680

SAN JOSE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound Highway 680 just south of the Jackson Street […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected DUI driver kills pedestrian, severely injures another in SF Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago street, where officers arrived and found the two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert Green, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and investigators determined he had been allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into jail upon release from the hospital on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and other violations, police said. The name of the woman who died in the collision was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested after striking 2 women with vehicle, killing 1

(BCN) — A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, where officers arrived […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing man sought by Richmond police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported as missing. Seventy-year-old Soy Praseuth has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Praseuth was last seen near Salesian Avenue and 29th Street at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a black leather jacket. KRON ON is streaming […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Bicycle Collision on Senter Road [San Jose, CA]

Cyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Story Road. Police responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m., near Story Road on October 9th near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the cyclist and immediately fled the scene. Shortly after, the victim...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy