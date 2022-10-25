Read full article on original website
Related
New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Why RL was England star and former Man Utd junior Herbie Farnworth's love
You know the narrative about Herbie Farnworth, right? The talented young footballer, once of the famous Manchester United, who gave it all up to forge a career in the somewhat less glamorous world of rugby league?. Well, not quite. Yes, the Blacko-born former midfielder-cum-winger was good enough to be in...
SkySports
Jason Roy and James Vince included in England's ODI squad for Australia series
Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI side for the series against Australia after the T20 World Cup. The opener was dropped from the white-ball squad for the T20 series in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup after struggling for runs over the summer but returns to a 15-player squad along with James Vince.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand men's and women's fixture clash not taken into account, say officials
New Zealand Rugby says there was "never an intent to overshadow" the Women's Rugby World Cup after an All Blacks Test match was scheduled at the same time as the women's team play their quarter-final against Wales. The All Blacks take on Japan on Saturday but NZR says it "did...
Yardbarker
Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru
Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line
Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for New Zealand quarter-final
Rugby World Cup quarter-final: New Zealand v Wales. Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 07:30 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes for their...
BBC
Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut
Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
Michael Hooper returns for Australia while Scotland lose Scott Cummings
Michael Hooper will return to Australia’s team for the Test against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday after missing the entire Rugby Championship because the back-row forward was not in the right frame of mind to play. Hooper has not, though, reclaimed the captaincy, which will remain with the prop...
SkySports
Ireland beat England at T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan and Andrew Balbirnie on an 'amazing and emotional' result
Eoin Morgan said Ireland upsetting England at the T20 World Cup is one of their greatest results considering the strength of the opposition, with winning captain Andrew Balbirnie reflecting on a "special" victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland secured a five-run win over Jos Buttler's side on DLS after...
BBC
Scotland v Australia: Blair Kinghorn & Ollie Smith start for hosts
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half and Ollie Smith at full-back for Scotland's Test against Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday. With Finn Russell left out of the squad for...
BBC
Jacob Stockdale: Ulster wing to return to training with Ireland after injury
Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale will return to training with the Ireland squad this week after suffering an ankle injury four weeks ago. Head coach Andy Farrell said he expects all of his 37-man panel to be fit for next week's Test against South Africa. Stockdale was injured as Ulster lost...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
BBC
Zain-ul-Hassan: Glamorgan sign ex-Worcestershire all-rounder
Glamorgan have signed all-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan, formerly with Worcestershire, on a rookie contract. Ul-Hassan has come through the South Asian Cricket Academy, designed to showcase potential county professionals. The club have also given rookie deals to all-rounder Ben Kellaway and seamer Ben Morris. Both academy products played in the Wales Under-18...
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
REVEALED: England were read the riot act by a 'seething' Jos Buttler after shock defeat by Ireland - as they teeter on the brink of T20 World Cup elimination ahead of crucial Australia showdown
Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on song again as India beat Netherlands
India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men's T20 World Cup. Following on from his...
Sporting News
Champions League permutations and scenarios for qualification: How teams can reach knockout stage in final 2022 UEFA group matches
With two matches remaining in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, there's still plenty to be determined. Of the 16 knockout stage places up for grabs, nine have been secured, with Chelsea joining the likes of giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, white-hot Italian side Napoli, and shock Belgian contender Club Brugge.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. India: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup match
Fresh off their thrilling last-ball win over rivals Pakistan, India will be looking to keep their momentum going when they face the Netherlands. Their Dutch opponents, however, will be aiming to keep their tournament alive after losing to Bangladesh in their opening Super 12 fixture. Here's how you can catch...
Comments / 0