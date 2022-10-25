>Part of Donated Money for Shot Dog May be Turned into Reward. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Susquehanna Township police officer who rescued a dog who'd been shot in the face says he may turn part of the donated funds into a reward for an arrest. Police officer Timothy Rogers said "Rocky" is now recovering after receiving stitches and blood transfusions from the gunshot wound that went through his face and into his ear. Rogers says he paid around two-thousand-dollars to get the gold and white mixed-breed dog stabilized. He'd found him over the weekend in Dauphin County. In an update, Rogers now says some of the eight-thousand-dollars donated for Rocky's care will be used as reward money for information leading to an arrest. Some of it will also likely be used for Rocky's new owner to continue care.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO