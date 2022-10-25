Read full article on original website
Layne Mulholland
2d ago
that is a beautiful pup, happy to see there are kind officers out there, so often the police are the bad guys in these stories. thanks to this one, this pup has a chance to have a great life.
iheart.com
Part of Donated Money for Shot Dog May be Turned into Reward
>Part of Donated Money for Shot Dog May be Turned into Reward. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Susquehanna Township police officer who rescued a dog who'd been shot in the face says he may turn part of the donated funds into a reward for an arrest. Police officer Timothy Rogers said "Rocky" is now recovering after receiving stitches and blood transfusions from the gunshot wound that went through his face and into his ear. Rogers says he paid around two-thousand-dollars to get the gold and white mixed-breed dog stabilized. He'd found him over the weekend in Dauphin County. In an update, Rogers now says some of the eight-thousand-dollars donated for Rocky's care will be used as reward money for information leading to an arrest. Some of it will also likely be used for Rocky's new owner to continue care.
Local man makes woman undress while armed with knife
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man armed with a knife walked into woman's home and forced her to undress as he demanded sex, police say. Gary David Coco, 43, of Bloomsburg allegedly entered through a partially-opened front door while the woman was cleaning her home Tuesday around 8 p.m. Coco held a 13-inch knife to the accuser’s neck and made her remove all her clothing, police said. Coco forced the woman...
Mom, girl abducted during supervised visit spotted across central Pa.: police
UPDATE: Zoe Moss has been found safe, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Amber Alert was canceled. A 6-year-old girl missing from Chester County has been spotted multiple times across the midstate since an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said 6-year-old Zoe Moss was abducted around...
‘You’ll be at a morgue’: Man wanted in Harrisburg Amber Alert threatened girlfriend weeks earlier, police say
A man named in an Amber Alert Thursday morning connected with two kidnapped boys was charged two weeks ago after Harrisburg police say he assaulted his girlfriend and showed up at her child’s daycare. Kenneth Derrick Smiley, 39, of Harrisburg, remains on the loose after the boys were found...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
FOX43.com
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
Amber Alert: 2 Harrisburg children believed abducted by man
UPDATE: The children have been found safe. Two children last seen Thursday in Harrisburg were abducted by a 39-year-old man and could be in danger, authorities said. An Amber Alert has been issued for Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4, who were last seen around 5 a.m. on the 2000 block of Holly Street in the city of Harrisburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
WGAL
Police in Dauphin County are asking for assistance in animal abuse case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an animal abuse case. On Oct. 22, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Susquehanna Township police rescued an injured, tan, Pitbull mix along N. Front Street, in the area of Millers Lane in Harrisburg. The dog, now named "Rocky" is in...
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
WGAL
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
Pa. girl believed kidnapped by her mother has been found: police
A 6-year-old girl whose mother is accused of abducting her earlier this week has been found, and the Amber Alert canceled, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall kidnapped her daughter Zoe Moss during a supervised, court-ordered visit around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in Downingtown, Chester County. The Amber...
Dog shot in face, found by Dauphin County officer is recovering after surgery
There is some good news to report about the dog that was shot in the head and left for dead before being found by a member of the Susquehanna Township Police Department. Officer Tim Rogers, who found the dog Saturday morning, wrote on Facebook that the dog is “stitched up and recovering.”
Suspect At-Large Following Armed Robbery At Turkey Hill In Highspire: Police
A man who robbed a Turkey Hill cashier at gunpoint is wanted by the police. The suspect pictured entered the Highspire Turkey Hill located at 686 2nd Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25 around 7 p.m., according to a release by area police the following morning. Upon entering he "displayed a...
Fire at south central Pa. brewery under investigation
An early Thursday morning fire at Funk Brewing Company in Elizabethtown is under investigation, according to police. Elizabethtown Borough Police said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the brewery at 28 S. Market St. Two officers on foot patrol immediately responded and discovered fire in the rear of the building.
Student seriously injured in crash while trying to board school bus in central Pa.
A passing car hit a York County teenager trying to board a bus to school Wednesday morning, police said. The high school student was about to climb aboard a bus when they were hit around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said. Police said the striking car was coming from the opposite direction of the bus.
Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case
A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
