ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 1

Layne Mulholland
2d ago

that is a beautiful pup, happy to see there are kind officers out there, so often the police are the bad guys in these stories. thanks to this one, this pup has a chance to have a great life.

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

Part of Donated Money for Shot Dog May be Turned into Reward

>Part of Donated Money for Shot Dog May be Turned into Reward. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Susquehanna Township police officer who rescued a dog who'd been shot in the face says he may turn part of the donated funds into a reward for an arrest. Police officer Timothy Rogers said "Rocky" is now recovering after receiving stitches and blood transfusions from the gunshot wound that went through his face and into his ear. Rogers says he paid around two-thousand-dollars to get the gold and white mixed-breed dog stabilized. He'd found him over the weekend in Dauphin County. In an update, Rogers now says some of the eight-thousand-dollars donated for Rocky's care will be used as reward money for information leading to an arrest. Some of it will also likely be used for Rocky's new owner to continue care.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man makes woman undress while armed with knife

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man armed with a knife walked into woman's home and forced her to undress as he demanded sex, police say. Gary David Coco, 43, of Bloomsburg allegedly entered through a partially-opened front door while the woman was cleaning her home Tuesday around 8 p.m. Coco held a 13-inch knife to the accuser’s neck and made her remove all her clothing, police said. Coco forced the woman...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Amber Alert: 2 Harrisburg children believed abducted by man

UPDATE: The children have been found safe. Two children last seen Thursday in Harrisburg were abducted by a 39-year-old man and could be in danger, authorities said. An Amber Alert has been issued for Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4, who were last seen around 5 a.m. on the 2000 block of Holly Street in the city of Harrisburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire at south central Pa. brewery under investigation

An early Thursday morning fire at Funk Brewing Company in Elizabethtown is under investigation, according to police. Elizabethtown Borough Police said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the brewery at 28 S. Market St. Two officers on foot patrol immediately responded and discovered fire in the rear of the building.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case

A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy