Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Amber Tamblyn Shares Why the Future of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Is “Complicated"
Watch: Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini "Sisterhood" Reunion. This update is a real kick in the pants. Fourteen years after Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel won us over (yet again) in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, there's still no news about that long awaited third installment. But for a good reason.
Look: 'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
HBO Max released three photos from the upcoming second season of "Gossip Girl" which premieres Dec. 1.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 5) trailer, release date
At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal and Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay is written by Steven Molaro, Jeremy Howe and Yael Glouberman, from a story by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Nick Bakay.
Kanye West's Donda Academy reportedly closes in Simi Valley amid fallout over antisemitic remarks
Kanye West's Donda Academy, the Simi Valley private school, has reportedly closed as the fallout continues following the rapper's antisemitic remarks.
The Voice Recap: Five (!) Contestants Sent Packing by Tuesday's Battles
Sheesh. We won’t get to Season 22’s Live Playoffs on The Voice for a while yet, and already, contestants are getting eliminated quicker than those red chairs can even turn around. Tuesday, five more singers got the chop — including one who we didn’t hear sing so much as a note all evening. Which one? Read on, we’ll discuss. Team Camila: Eric Who (Grade: C) defeated Sydney Kronmiller (Grade: B+) on “Paparazzi” | Not sure it was the coach’s best choice ever to give this duo the balladized version of the hit for which they were so, ahem, Gaga. It was...
Shonda Rhimes Recalls Why a "Room Full of Old Men" Told Her No One Would Watch Grey's Anatomy
Watch: Grey's Anatomy: Meet the NEW Class of Interns. Grey's Anatomy almost needed of a resuscitation before it premiered. The longtime medical drama's creator Shonda Rhimes recently recalled how the show almost never made it to the small screen at all due to the opposition she received from network executives.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback
Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Gets This RARE Luxury Good. Now this is model behavior. A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect. As seen in...
Why Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Wants His Future Kids to Avoid Fame “At All Costs”
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic. Don't expect Daniel Radcliffe's future kids to play James Sirius, Lily Luna or Albus Severus on the big screen. Though the Harry Potter star was world famous by age 11, the now 33-year-old shared that he doesn't want the movie star life for his future children.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Announces Premiere Date
Gossip Girl Season 2 will arrive just in time for the holiday season. The second season of Joshua Safran's reboot will premiere on HBO Max in December, bringing back the characters played by young stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zion Moreno.
Gossip Girl Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, What to Expect From the Return of Michelle Trachtenberg's Georgina
The Upper East Side is going to be especially chilly this winter. HBO Max has announced that Gossip Girl will return for its second season on Thursday, Dec. 1. “I always knew that if we got to a season two, the characters themselves, now that they have been manipulated by Gossip Girl for a full season, would start to play into Gossip Girl’s hand,” showrunner Joshua Safran tells Teen Vogue. But it isn’t Kristen Bell’s titular tattler that we’re here to discuss. When it comes to OGs, Season 2 is all about the return of Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks, whose...
E! News
219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0