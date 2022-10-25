ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, man hurt after crash near 45th Avenue and Thomas

By abc15.com staff
 2 days ago
A woman has died and a man was taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash Monday.

Fire crews say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road.

One vehicle making a left turn reportedly crashed into a pickup truck, sending the truck into oncoming traffic. The truck then hit an SUV, which sideswiped another vehicle.

A woman riding in the initial vehicle that was making a turn was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of that vehicle showed signs of intoxication and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

Detectives are still investigating the crash and no charges have been filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

