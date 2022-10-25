Flanders, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HILLBURN, N.Y. -- A Rockland County teacher has been charged with stealing money from a youth soccer club in which he served in a trusted leadership role.On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with an expert who says theft from youth sports programs is a persistent problem.The Ramapo Valley Soccer Club promises fun, fitness, and friendships.Sadly, there is now another "F" -- fraud -- after grand larceny charges were levied Suffern Central School District teacher Yan Garcia, a soccer club director in charge of finances."There was the creation of several other accounts that the money was diverted to," Ramapo Police Lt....
Comments / 0