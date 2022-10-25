ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Top Jazz For First Win of Season

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

The Houston Rockets recorded their first victory of the season in a win over the Jazz.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. scored the first basket of the night with a layup attempt at the 10:59 mark of the first quarter. Porter's basket gave the Houston Rockets an early 2-0 lead over the Utah Jazz. But more importantly, Porter's bucket helped the Rockets get into an early offensive rhythm.

Porter finished the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rockets to a 114-108 victory over the Jazz. With the win, the Rockets recorded their first victory of the 2022-23 season while ending a three-game losing streak.

Behind ten first-quarter points from Porter, the Rockets took a 21-18 lead over the Jazz, who came into the Toyota Center following an overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Porter was a solo act until the second quarter when Jalen Green began to get things going on the offensive end. He scored eight points in the period en route to helping the Rockets take a 51-45 lead over the Jazz into halftime.

Green finished the game with 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field.

The Rockets led the Jazz up until Lauri Markkanen put Utah ahead by one at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter. Houston reclaimed Its lead after Green made his fourth triple of the night on the next possession.

Jabari Smith Jr. fell one rebound short of his second career double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Smith took the helm as the Rockets starting center with Burno Fernando (left knee soreness) and Alepren Sengun (illness) out against the Jazz.

K.J. Martin started in place of Fernando.

Following the win, the 1-3 Rockets will travel to Utah to take on the 3-1 Jazz on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ct inside the Vivint Arena.

Inside The Rockets

