Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Man arrested after fire destroys building in South Bend
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection to a late-night, extra-alarm fire on Huron Street. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez is being charged with Arson. Several people are looking for a new place to stay. South Bend Fire Assistant Chief Gerard Ellis says he believes...
22 WSBT
Probable Cause Affidavit: Man admits starting South Bend fire
South Bend. Ind. — The man arrested for setting a fire in South Bend Tuesday night admitted to starting the fire. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez was charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire at a building on Huron Street that displaced about 10 residents. Probable cause documents spell out...
22 WSBT
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Man arrested for arson in connection to South Bend overnight fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: South Bend Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tuesday night fire near the intersection of Huron and South Carlisle Streets. Police state 53-year-old Antonio Martinez was identified as the suspect and was arrested. Martinez is being held in the St....
22 WSBT
Update: One killed in LaPorte County burglary
One person is dead after a burglary in LaPorte County. This happened at a house on State Road 4, southeast of LaPorte. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says they arrived on scene just after 3:30 Thursday morning for a burglary in progress. Moments after the first deputy arrived, a gunshot...
22 WSBT
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after alleged hit-and-run
A road rage incident left two motorcyclists in the hospital, and their families demanding justice. Both victims are still in a great deal of pain and confusion. Their families tell WSBT they can't wrap their heads around why someone would do this. It happened Sunday at the intersection of Sample...
22 WSBT
Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34-year-old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to investigate the explosion in the...
22 WSBT
Family speaks out after 16-year-old killed in Pennsylvania Ave shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Just 16 years old. That's how old Noelle Riggins was when he was shot and killed last Friday. His family has a desperate plea to the community. They want everyone to know who Noelle was. A young man they were raising to avoid the troubles that many teens find themselves in.
22 WSBT
Man arrested following armed robbery at Dollar General
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — A suspect is in custody following an armed robbery Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:40 am this morning County Police Officers were dispatched a robbery call at the Dollar General Store in 13100 block of State Road 23 in Granger. A store employee stated she had...
22 WSBT
Elkhart River Queen pulled out of river to replace engines
The Elkhart River Queen has been providing tours of the Saint Joseph River in Elkhart for more than 74 years. The River Queen was lifted out from the river to install two new engines and other upgrades. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us the operation where they lifted it...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: A look inside the Concord Schools Police Department
More school districts in the state are opting to create their own police department rather than rely on local law enforcement for school resources officers. The Concord Community School Police Department was established in 2017. The district can still get help from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is a crisis...
22 WSBT
Common council approves SBPD raise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A pay raise is on the way for South Bend Police officers. The common council approved the police department's new contract between the city and F.O.P. during their meeting Monday night. It calls for an 8% pay increase next year, with additional 4% raises...
22 WSBT
12 officers recognized for preventing domestic violence
Local police officers who prevent domestic violence are getting a moment of recognition. This month is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Nine officers and three detectives with the most worked-on cases were awarded certificates. There have been 719 domestic violence cases... this year alone... in South Bend. That doesn't include...
22 WSBT
Tudor Dixon visits Benton Harbor following Tuesday's debate with Governor Whitmer
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A sold-out crowd tonight heard from Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in Benton Harbor. Dixon took the opportunity to hit the key points of her campaign and fire back after last night's debate. She says at the root of each of her points...
22 WSBT
Four Winds Field hosts "Cops and Goblins" event
Thousands of trick-or-treaters lined up outside of Four Winds Field Monday evening for free candy. It was all part of the annual 'Cops and Goblins' event hosted by the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Cubs. Dozens of businesses and organizations passed out free candy to children as they...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More school corporations opt to create police departments
Two more school corporations in our area have created their own school district police departments. Most schools in Indiana opt to partner with local police and sheriff's departments to staff school resource officers. Still, we could see more school corporation-controlled police. Baugo Community Schools. This morning, Baugo Community Schools Police...
22 WSBT
Free screenings for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
It's Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Michiana health officials want you to look out for the hidden dangers that could be lurking in your home. The St. Joseph County health department says 80% of housing in South Bend was built before 1980. This means there's an extremely high chance they have...
22 WSBT
Parents react to Gender Support plan at New Prairie school board meeting
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WSBT) — A new policy at New Prairie schools is creating an uproar among parents. It’s for students, grades K-12, who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The Gender Support Plan includes a series of documents students sign to inform the school of their preferred identity...
22 WSBT
Buchanan plans for major infrastructure project
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Aging infrastructure has cities around the country wondering when the right time is to replace it. For Buchanan, that time is coming soon. With water and sewer lines closing in on 90 to 100 years old, city leaders don’t want to wait until it fails to replace.
Comments / 0