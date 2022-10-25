ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

1st time since 1984: General obligation bond referendum up for vote in Concord

By Sydney Heiberger
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKEWn_0ilJxMwu00

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You may have already cast your vote in this year’s election, but if not, there’s an item on Concord’s ballot people in that city may not have seen before.

For the first time since 1984, a general obligation bond referendum is up for a vote in Concord. It’s the first park-related bond in the city’s history.

Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming

“City council looked at a lot of different options and landed on $60 million for nine parks – four new, five renovated,” said Deputy Director of Concord Parks and Recreation Sheila Lowry.

The plan renovates existing parks and builds new ones, particularly in the city’s fastest growing area, northwest Concord, which currently has no parks.

Concord-GO-Bond-Slides-10-24-22 Download

According to a UNC School of Government study, compared to similar cities, Concord is tied for last place when it comes to the number of parks.

They’re ranked near the bottom or middle of the pack for every other park-related benchmark.

“I think it’s a fabulous idea to have it. The city’s grown tremendously since we moved here; in all fairness and honesty, you can’t have enough open spaces,” said Concord resident Kevin Brewer.

Plans for the proposed park include eight miles of trails and greenways, 11 new playgrounds, 15 picnic areas and shelters, 14 pickleball courts, six basketball courts, two dog parks, three splash pads, and more open green space. One of the goals is to give Concord residents a reason to stay in the city rather than seek recreation elsewhere.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDQz3_0ilJxMwu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr7FI_0ilJxMwu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkL6L_0ilJxMwu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgK5J_0ilJxMwu00

“We’ve been to [greenways] in the Matthews area and love how many there are, and how there’s miles of walking,” said Concord resident Amy Hansell.

But the projects don’t come without a price. The bond would increase property taxes up to three cents for every 100 dollars. So, if a person’s property value is $500,000, they can expect to pay an extra $150 yearly in taxes.

That’s what has given some residents pause.

Some people commented on a city Facebook post that they’d vote ‘no’ on the referendum because they “don’t have the money.”

Others said things like, “Schools. Roads. Fire and police pay. Three things we would rather see this money devoted to.”

The city has an implied AAA bond rating. They would be expected to finish all park projects within seven years and pay back the $60 million within 20 years.

To learn more about the bond referendum, visit concordbonds.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

ELECTION 2022: Five candidates for three seats on Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Iredell County voters will select three members of the county Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Five candidates – Democrats Michelle Goree and Frank Johnson, and Republicans Bert Connolly, Gene Houpe and Brad Stroud – are vying for county board terms. The top two vote-getters will earn four-year terms on the five-member board, and the third-place finisher will win a two-year term aligned with the terms of current commissioners Melissa Neader and Scottie Brown.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

School board races highlight Lincoln ballot

LINCOLNTON – Election Day in Lincoln County is likely to go on without much fanfare after most of the significant local races were decided in the May primaries. Local Democrats failed to field a challenger to oppose incumbent Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam, who earned the Republican nomination with nearly two-thirds of the vote over challengers Erin Long and Ronnie Messer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Charlotte City Council adopts equity framework

Charlotte City Council adopted a framework Monday night for its equity in government plan, which means it will consider racial and other inequities when voting on new policies. It’s an effort to prioritize disenfranchised residents. Mayor pro tem Braxton Winston called it a living document that will guide the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Davidson development would combine farm, housing and commercial space

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Summit Farms LLC is pursuing a 58-acre mixed-use development that would combine a working farm, commercial space and low-density housing in Davidson. A pre-development consultation for that project was on the agenda Tuesday night for Davidson’s Board of Commissioners. Plans will be reviewed, with direction provided as to whether Summit Farms should move forward with a conditional master plan application.
DAVIDSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Rezonings for Little Egypt Road proposed developments on Denver horizon

DENVER – A series of residential rezonings will come before the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in the coming months, including three applications scheduled for a public hearing Monday, Nov. 7. Among those planned for a hearing next month are two proposed subdivisions on the west side of North...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night. Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment. Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a...
SPENCER, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy