Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
dailycoffeenews.com
In Fort Collins, The Fox Den Offers a No-Waste Cafe Model
Tucked away in the cozy confines of a northwest neighborhood in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a remarkably progressive coffee enclave called The Fox Den No Waste Cafe & Roastery. Offering vintage furnishings throughout the 1,200-square-foot space, the shop also looks squarely towards the future, promoting a sustainable no-waste operation. “Initially,...
denverite.com
A developer kind of proposed demolishing the Gart Family’s Washington Park mansion
The palatial estate of the sports-retail dynasty the Gart Family, at 300 S. York St., went on sale in June for $7.9 million. As potential buyers consider putting in an offer on the 9,899-square-foot mansion that sits on two acres, they are also looking at possibly using the land for new development.
milehighcre.com
Front Range Design Center Opening New Location at Flight Business & Air Park in Erie
Front Range Design Center, a Boulder County-based team of interior designers and interior architects offering services to residential and commercial clients, has announced a new location at the Flight Business and Air Park in Erie, Colorado. The firm will continue to provide white glove service to its clients from a grander, expanded space.
1310kfka.com
Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity launching largest development to date
Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is launching its largest development in the state. The non-profit is constructing nearly 500 affordable housing units on a 42-acre lot in south Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. The mixed-use property will include two dozen single-family homes, 150 duplexes, and 300 multi-family units. The development at 3103 23rd Avenue will be called Hope Springs. Greeley-Weld Habitat said the $100 million project will also include an on-site childcare center, recreational space, trails, and a playground. For more details visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
Do You Know About Loveland’s Best Kept Secret Italian Restaurant?
It's not big, but it is big on flavor. It's definitely not your usual dining experience, but if you're looking really good Italian fare, this may be your spot. It's funny how you find out about some places; a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a friend's mom. I found out about this joint via Google Maps. They have a a good following; maybe you'll become one and spread the word, as well.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Boulder Relocation Services With A Personal Touch
Are you considering a move to the Boulder area? There are so many questions, from quality of schools and health care to (of course!) location, location, location. The Patrick Dolan team offers Boulder relocation services with a personal touch. Their mission is to provide superb service to clients, both buyers and sellers. Patrick is an experienced, knowledgeable Realtor and Boulder native and has been working in real estate since 1984. His knowledge has helped facilitate decades of successful transactions, working with his clients one-on-one every step of the way. Buying and selling real estate can be a fun, relaxed and professional experience! Patrick Dolan proves it with every transaction. Don’t make a move with a call to Patrick Dolan, Realtor.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident
DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
America’s Best Real Estate Agents
Realtor Fred Smith is the person you want to talk to if you are looking at Aurora and Heather Gardens properties for sale. Fred knows real estate—especially the neighborhoods of southeast Denver, where he has lived for over 50 years. The area is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping. “I always put your needs first and adhere to my business philosophy of honesty, integrity and service excellence,” he says. It’s a commitment that has brought him recognition among his peers as a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member and placed him among America’s Best Real Estate Agents by REAL Trends. A conversation with Fred Smith, Realtor is a great way to get started.
A New Trail in Fort Collins is Now Open to the Public
In just two days during the month of October, 70 volunteers from around Northern Colorado teamed up to help complete a new trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space in Fort Collins. Many helping hands spent hours in the sun building over 3,500 lineal feet of new trail. The project consisted...
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
1310kfka.com
Railroad repairs shutter Mulberry St. in Fort Collins
Mulberry Street in Fort Collins is closed in both directions. The closure goes into effect at 5 a.m. Friday and will last night until the evening hours on Halloween. Crews are making repairs to the Great Western Railway crossing and the adjacent road, the Coloradoan reports. Traffic heading west will be diverted to Lemay Avenue while those heading east will use Riverside Avenue. Trucks also won’t be able to turn north onto College Avenue from Jefferson Street. They’ll be re-routed along Lemay Avenue. The Poudre Trail remains open to bike and foot traffic. For details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
ESTES PARK HIKE: From wooded trail to a rocky summit on Twin Sisters Peak
Looking for a great hike in the Rocky Mountain National Park area minus the crowds? Scaling Twin Sisters Peak Trail might be for you. Located outside of the main Rocky Mountain National Park area, this route travels through diverse terrain, ultimately topping out above tree line on a rocky summit with panoramic views.
kunc.org
Plan to store long rifles at two St. Vrain Valley schools moves forward
The seven-member St. Vrain Valley School Board voted unanimously on Wednesday night to let law enforcement store long-range, high-accuracy rifles at Lyons Middle Senior High School and Niwot High School. The Boulder County Sheriff proposed the plan, saying it’s necessary to ensure law enforcement officers can keep the students safe in case of a school shooting.
Upset students, parents ask Boulder Valley to review alleged threat
Parents and students went to Boulder Valley's school board Tuesday night with concerns about school safety after the arrest of a former student for alleged threats on Fairview High School.Esteban Yegian, 18, is facing charges of inciting destruction of life or property and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.An affidavit indicates that on Oct. 19, a parent called to report disturbing images and quotes on social media. One of them on Instagram showed Yegian and nine students whose faces were cropped onto the image were in an "inferno type scene," in which Yegian appears to be holding...
milehighcre.com
ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’
ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, recently finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners, to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. Issued through ACRE’s debt fund “ACRE Credit I”, the...
Comments / 0