KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever

The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game's biggest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.
FLORIDA STATE
daystech.org

Powerball drawing grows to $625 million for Monday drawing

The Mississippi Lottery says tonight’s Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $625 million. The estimated money worth for the drawing is $299.8 million. This would be the 35th drawing within the present jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion {dollars} this 12 months. Additionally, that is the 8th highest Powerball jackpot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Philly

No Powerball winner, next chance Wednesday with $680M

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball lottery jackpot is still growing. The big prize now stands at $680 million dollars after no one hit the jackpot Monday night.In case you've won a smaller prize, here are the winning numbers:1823354554Powerball was 16.The next drawing is Wednesday night.
NJ.com

NJ
