Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, with the cash value, should you win, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Powerball jackpot swells to $625 million before tonight’s drawing
Three people across the country won a $1 million Powerball prize recently, including a Long Islander.
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it. Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Albany Herald
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot soared to a whopping $800 million after Wednesday night's drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers, the lottery agency said. The jackpot in Wednesday's drawing was $700 million and the winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M bought in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $550 million
Two second-prize lottery tickets — worth $1 million and $2 million — were sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which has climbed to $550 million after no one across the country won the top prize. In addition, three tickets bought in New Jersey matched four...
Powerball jackpot leaps to estimated $800 million, its second-biggest ever
The already massive Powerball jackpot keeps on growing and now has hit an estimated $800 million — its second-biggest ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot of about $700 million, the game's biggest this year. So for Saturday night's drawing, the grand prize will be at least approximately $800 million, Powerball officials say. The number could grow as more and more tickets are gobbled up.
daystech.org
Powerball drawing grows to $625 million for Monday drawing
The Mississippi Lottery says tonight’s Powerball drawing has grown to an estimated $625 million. The estimated money worth for the drawing is $299.8 million. This would be the 35th drawing within the present jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion {dollars} this 12 months. Additionally, that is the 8th highest Powerball jackpot.
No Powerball winner, next chance Wednesday with $680M
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball lottery jackpot is still growing. The big prize now stands at $680 million dollars after no one hit the jackpot Monday night.In case you've won a smaller prize, here are the winning numbers:1823354554Powerball was 16.The next drawing is Wednesday night.
