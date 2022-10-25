Read full article on original website
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenMontclair, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the CountryTravel MavenClifton, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
NJ.com
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
NJ.com
Field Hockey: Phillipsburg hands No. 8 Northern Highlands 1st loss
Sammy Helman had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 3-2 win over Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked the first loss of the season for Northern Highlands (16-1), which had just defeated Lakeland, 1-0, 24 hours earlier. Gracie Merrick...
NJ.com
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Brooke Rienecker scored a first half goal and that is all eighth-seeded Verona would need in a 2-0 victory over ninth-seeded Dayton. With just under nine minutes left in the first half, Rienecker broke a scoreless tie and put Verona (11-5-1) on top. Verona will advace to the quarterfinal round...
NJ.com
Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson vows to make big jump in senior season
When Seton Hall was picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, it upset some members of the team. But senior forward Tray Jackson found motivation in it. “Absolutely, I love being an underdog and proving what we’re capable of,” the 6-foot-10 senior forward from Detroit said this week at the team’s media day.
NJ.com
See the Lenape Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Lenape Regional High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon.
NJ.com
See the Kittatinny High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Kittatinny High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon. With...
NJ.com
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
NJ.com
Rutgers’ Aaron Young could see role grow vs. Minnesota as he approaches end of long recovery
It was a forgettable play on an overlooked assignment, but when Aaron Young took the field on Rutgers’ punt-block unit against Indiana last Saturday, it officially marked the end of his long journey back to the field. The snap marked the Scarlet Knights running back’s first appearance in a...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
NJ.com
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
NJ.com
Nets’ Kyrie Irving heard on camera yelling at timid Ben Simmons, ‘Shoot it, Ben!’
Kyrie Irving echoed a sentiment felt by many Philadelphia 76ers fans on Ben Simmons. After Irving drove to the basket and dished a pass to Simmons in the lane during the Nets’ 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, instead of instead of going up hard for two points, Simmons immediately looked to pass and Kevin Durant ended up scoring the bucket.
NJ.com
N.J. weather: Recent heavy rain wasn’t enough to wash away drought concerns
All those dark and gloomy rainy days we had during recent weeks put a damper on outdoor fun, but it helped most of New Jersey reverse its serious drought conditions and also boosted the state’s drinking water supplies, according to the latest data. However, the heavy rain wasn’t enough...
NJ.com
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
NJ.com
Rutgers vs. Minnesota picks, predictions: Will huge underdog Scarlet Knights pull off road upset?
Rutgers and Minnesota have the same record, share similar strengths and are led by coaching staffs that are very familiar with one another, but the home side is still significantly favored to win their upcoming meeting. The Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-2) are 14.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3)...
The FIFA World Cup trophy is coming to N.J. Here’s how to get free tickets.
The solid gold trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the FIFA World Cup is on a world tour — and it will make a stop at American Dream in East Rutherford next month. The trophy tour, sponsored by Coca Cola, will stop in 51 countries and territories, including three stops in the United States: East Rutherford, Dallas and Los Angeles.
NJ.com
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
Hard working New Jersey guy needs your help
This time of year we all have to be careful of deer darting out in front of our cars. It can do a lot of damage and even cause serious injury. If you're on a motorcycle, all bets are off. You're more than likely going to be seriously hurt. That's...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Oct. 28-30)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. MONTCLAIR “On the Surface,” group show of works exploring intersection of two- and three- dimensional planes, through Nov. 6. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. Opening reception, 7:30-9 p.m. ODT. 28. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. studiomontclair.org, 862-500-1447.
NJ.com
10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury
Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
