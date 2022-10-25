ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson vows to make big jump in senior season

When Seton Hall was picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, it upset some members of the team. But senior forward Tray Jackson found motivation in it. “Absolutely, I love being an underdog and proving what we’re capable of,” the 6-foot-10 senior forward from Detroit said this week at the team’s media day.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

See the Lenape Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Lenape Regional High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

See the Kittatinny High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Kittatinny High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon. With...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Oct. 28-30)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. MONTCLAIR “On the Surface,” group show of works exploring intersection of two- and three- dimensional planes, through Nov. 6. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. Opening reception, 7:30-9 p.m. ODT. 28. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. studiomontclair.org, 862-500-1447.
NJ.com

10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury

Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
UNION BEACH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy