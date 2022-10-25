ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

NJ.com

See the Lenape Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Lenape Regional High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

See the Kittatinny High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Kittatinny High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon. With...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review

A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Flipped Truck Closes I-295 Ramp In South Jersey

An overturned truck closed a ramp on Interstate 295, authorities said. The truck crashed at about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 northbound on the Exit 43 off-ramp in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder were closed, 511nj.org said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury

Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
UNION BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab

A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown Church celebrates 125th anniversary

On Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 130 people – including congregational members, representatives from local church denominations and community friends – joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Williamstown to help celebrate its 125th anniversary. St. John’s anniversary open house featured historical facts and overview, recognitions, food and...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Oct. 28-30)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. MONTCLAIR “On the Surface,” group show of works exploring intersection of two- and three- dimensional planes, through Nov. 6. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. Opening reception, 7:30-9 p.m. ODT. 28. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. studiomontclair.org, 862-500-1447.
