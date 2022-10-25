ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane jokes son hates hockey

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane is on track to be one of, if not the, greatest American-born hockey players of all-time. His son Patrick Timothy Kane III, however, isn’t the biggest fan of the sport itself – at least not yet. “No, he hates it,” joked Kane. “I shouldn’t say he hates it, but he’ll play […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Announce Goalie Plans for 4-Game Week Ahead

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently down a goalie. Petr Mrazek is on injured reserve due to a groin injury, which leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the Hawks' duo in net. With four games on the schedule this week, head coach Luke Richardson revealed a tentative plan for the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt

Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home

After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From The Panthers’ 4-2 Loss To The Blackhawks – 10/25/22

It was not the start the Florida Panthers were looking for to begin their two-game road trip. What looked like a lopsided matchup on paper, was anything but on the scoreboard. The Panthers failed themselves with a lack of execution and missed opportunities throughout the game. And as a result, they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Down Panthers for 4th Straight Win

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center. It didn't take a comeback effort this time, but the Blackhawks continued their pesky play to record a fourth straight win. First Period. For the first time this season, the Blackhawks opened...
