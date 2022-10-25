(Cedar Rapids, IA) One of the two Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects is asking a judge to dismiss his charges. Dimione Walker’s attorneys say his right to a speedy trial was violated. They say the trial should have started 90 days after charges were filed. Walker was arrested in April and charged in May. The trial date was delayed because he was arrested in Illinois, meaning a governor’s warrant had to be obtained to bring him back to Iowa. Walker faces multiple charges – including murder – connected to the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. A judge will hear the defense’s argument October 31st.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO