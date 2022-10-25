Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
siouxlandnews.com
Man charged in Laurel, Nebraska quadruple homicide released from hospital
LAUREL, Neb. — The man charged in August's quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska has been released from the hospital and booked into jail. 42-year-old Jason Jones had been hospitalized with serious burns since police discovered him inside his residence in Laurel in the early morning hours of August 5th, the day after four bodies were discovered in two separate homes in the small community.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possession of Molotov Cocktails
Cedar Rapids, IA- A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to prison for possession of Molotov cocktails. 39-year-old Melchizedek Robin Hayes was sentenced Friday, October 21st, to 26 months in prison following a guilty plea in June to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, specifically three destructive devices.
ourquadcities.com
4 years later: Police seek information in fatal shooting
Moline Police seek help from the public to find answers in a fatal shooting four years ago. On Oct. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, according to a news release. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police seek justice, the release says.
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault. The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm. Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon....
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
Taboo Nightclub Shooting Suspect Asks Judge to Dismiss All Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) One of the two Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects is asking a judge to dismiss his charges. Dimione Walker’s attorneys say his right to a speedy trial was violated. They say the trial should have started 90 days after charges were filed. Walker was arrested in April and charged in May. The trial date was delayed because he was arrested in Illinois, meaning a governor’s warrant had to be obtained to bring him back to Iowa. Walker faces multiple charges – including murder – connected to the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. A judge will hear the defense’s argument October 31st.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night. First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Coggon man arrested after slow-speed chase
A Coggon man is in jail after a slow-speed chase on Monday afternoon. The Robins Police Department says just before 2:30 pm, Linn County authorities tried to stop a white Toyota Rav 4 driving in a reckless manner in Cedar Rapids just north of Blairs Ferry Road. The vehicle then...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leslie Saul
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another wanted fugitive. Leslie Saul is wanted by the US Marshals for violating his federal probation. Saul is 35 years old, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. If you have any information about Leslie Saul, please...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer
UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Motorcycle Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County. Robins Police say the crash happened around 3pm Sunday when the motorcyclist, 19 year-old Kiliegh Burge from East Moline, Illinois, lost control of the bike, went into a ditch, and crashed into a tree. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Rock Island crash seriously injures 2, man charged with DUI
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are critically injured, and one man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing head-on into another vehicle in Rock Island on Tuesday morning. Around 12:06 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the intersection of Rt. 92 and 78th...
siouxlandnews.com
Reminder: Early voting ballots need to be at Woodbury Co. Auditor's office by Nov. 8th
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County's top election official says early voting is down considerably over the last midterm election. Auditor Pat Gill says his office has received 6,400 ballot requests and about 2,800 of those have already been returned by mail or voted early in person. So far,...
East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack
Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
