YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
Achieve Accelerates Digital Personal Finance Transformation with $225M Debt Capital
Achieve, which claims to be the leader in digital personal finance, recently announced that it has raised a new debt facility “totaling $225 million with participation from O’Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O’Connor LLC, and others, including a multi-trillion dollar asset manager.”. The...
Banking as a Service: Marqeta Announces New Digital Banking Products as it Expands Fintech Offerings
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), best known for its “modern-card” management and issuance platform, is now moving into banking. According to a company release, Marqeta has revealed seven banking products, including:. Accounts – Demand Deposit Accounts. ACH with Plaid. Direct Deposit with an Early Pay option. Cash loads and...
Global Fintech Wise Planning to Introduce Assets Investing Service Across Europe
Fintech firm Wise (LSE:WISE) is reportedly planning to introduce its Assets investing service across Europe after acquiring an operational license in Estonia. Presently available in the United Kingdom, Assets allows clients to hold cash in their multi-currency accounts in various asset classes, while also being able to spend and save as usual.
Fintech Firm ConnexPay Secures $110M Investment Led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, which claims tobe the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, announced a $110 million growth equity investment “led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with more than two decades of experience in payments and financial services.”
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round
WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
Worldline Acquires Stake in Fintech Platform SoftPos.eu
Only a few weeks after finalizing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline [Euronext: WLN] has now moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-headquartered Fintech platform that reportedy converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. The investment in SoftPos.eu offers...
LianLian Global Acquires Stake In AI Enhanced Content Generator ContentBot
LianLian Global, a global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this investment, LianLian Global will “offer the world’s most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs...
Conversational AI Startup Kubiya Raises $6M Seed Round
Kubiya, the Conversational AI solution for DevOps teams, announced that it has raised a $6M Seed round led by Hyperwise Ventures alongside investors Pierre Lamond, Giora Yaron, and others. The investment round “enables Kubiya to expand its go-to-market strategy, further extend its offering and ultimately redefine DevOps processes in businesses...
Black women missing from tech industry, says report
Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
BNPL: Vietnam’s Fundiin Secures $5M via Series A Round
BNPL Fintech firm Fundiin has secured $5 million in capital via a Series A round that was recently co-led by Trihill Capital and ThinkZone Ventures. The funds from the investment round should assist Fundiin with expanding at a quicker pace and enter Indonesian markets in the foreseeable future. With the...
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine
Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
Cybersecurity Startup Protexxa Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding to Protect Businesses and Individuals Online as Cybercrime Accelerates
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cybersecurity startup Protexxa today announced it has raised CAD$4 million in seed funding. The company, which launched at an intimate event earlier this month, aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. Its seed funding round was led by BKR Capital, which makes transformational investments in disruptive companies and promising Black technology founders. The Firehood Angels and several angel investors, including Jeff Fettes, Annette Verschuren, and Leen Li also participated in the round. The funds will be used to build out the cybersecurity platform with assisted remediation technology, facilitate pilots with global customers, and prepare to scale its operations. The company is currently in the process of filing several patents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005716/en/ Protexxa is the brainchild of global information technology leader and cybersecurity executive Claudette McGowan. The company aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. (Photo: Business Wire)
Delta National Bank Selects Finastra’s Cloud-Native Core, Payments Hub
Finastra recently announced that Delta National Bank & Trust Company has selected Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go “as its new retail core banking and payments solutions to modernize its digital banking infrastructure.”. The move will also “support better customer experiences for its international account holders.”. Headquartered...
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
Digital Asset Platform Exodus Announces Polygon Support in Web3 Wallet
Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), which claims to be the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Polygon Technology, a developer of Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, recently announced “the addition of Polygon support in Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet.”
Citi Integrates US Digital Commerce Payments, Electronic Bill Presentment Platforms
Spring by Citi, Citi’s (NYSE: C) digital payments service enabling eCommerce and B2B funds flows launched in the U.S. in 2020, has now been fully “integrated with Citi Present and Pay, Citi’s electronic bill presentment platform.”. The combined solution “offers comprehensive digital payment acceptance and electronic bill...
