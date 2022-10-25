TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cybersecurity startup Protexxa today announced it has raised CAD$4 million in seed funding. The company, which launched at an intimate event earlier this month, aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. Its seed funding round was led by BKR Capital, which makes transformational investments in disruptive companies and promising Black technology founders. The Firehood Angels and several angel investors, including Jeff Fettes, Annette Verschuren, and Leen Li also participated in the round. The funds will be used to build out the cybersecurity platform with assisted remediation technology, facilitate pilots with global customers, and prepare to scale its operations. The company is currently in the process of filing several patents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005716/en/ Protexxa is the brainchild of global information technology leader and cybersecurity executive Claudette McGowan. The company aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. (Photo: Business Wire)

5 HOURS AGO