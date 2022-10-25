For the first time in its 100-year history, the less-than-truckload industry has a standard format for electronically transmitting bills of lading (BOL). The new eBOL standard was announced Monday by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), an LTL advocacy group that oversees industry pricing and protocols. The single standard will, over time, replace the multitude of digital platforms that shippers, carriers and 3PLs have used over the years, according to NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council, the group that spearheaded the three-year effort.

