Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Worldline Acquires Stake in Fintech Platform SoftPos.eu
Only a few weeks after finalizing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline [Euronext: WLN] has now moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-headquartered Fintech platform that reportedy converts Android devices into secure payment terminals. The investment in SoftPos.eu offers...
crowdfundinsider.com
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm ConnexPay Secures $110M Investment Led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, which claims tobe the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, announced a $110 million growth equity investment “led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with more than two decades of experience in payments and financial services.”
crowdfundinsider.com
YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round
WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
TechCrunch
Integration platform Cinchy lands fresh cash to connect data sources
“Data management remains an expensive chore, and a proliferation of apps producing an ever-increasing volume of data only adds to the challenge. As a result, rather than being a business driver or competitive advantage, data is more often a drain on IT budgets and a nightmare for compliance teams,” DeMers said. “The Cinchy platform addresses many of the challenges associated with today’s IT environments, specifically those defined by data silos, data copies and complex code.”
freightwaves.com
LTL industry unveils single standard for electronic bills of lading
For the first time in its 100-year history, the less-than-truckload industry has a standard format for electronically transmitting bills of lading (BOL). The new eBOL standard was announced Monday by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), an LTL advocacy group that oversees industry pricing and protocols. The single standard will, over time, replace the multitude of digital platforms that shippers, carriers and 3PLs have used over the years, according to NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council, the group that spearheaded the three-year effort.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
crowdfundinsider.com
CleverCards Announces Digital Mastercards in Europe
Payments Fintech CleverCards has announced that it has integrated with Mastercard Processing Europe, as part of its recent partnership with Mastercard. This now allows digital Mastercards to be downloaded from the CleverCards platform. Ireland-based CleverCards explains that this card integration now enables payment administrators in Businesses and Public sector organizations...
crowdfundinsider.com
Conversational AI Startup Kubiya Raises $6M Seed Round
Kubiya, the Conversational AI solution for DevOps teams, announced that it has raised a $6M Seed round led by Hyperwise Ventures alongside investors Pierre Lamond, Giora Yaron, and others. The investment round “enables Kubiya to expand its go-to-market strategy, further extend its offering and ultimately redefine DevOps processes in businesses...
crowdfundinsider.com
Achieve Accelerates Digital Personal Finance Transformation with $225M Debt Capital
Achieve, which claims to be the leader in digital personal finance, recently announced that it has raised a new debt facility “totaling $225 million with participation from O’Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O’Connor LLC, and others, including a multi-trillion dollar asset manager.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Fintech Wise Planning to Introduce Assets Investing Service Across Europe
Fintech firm Wise (LSE:WISE) is reportedly planning to introduce its Assets investing service across Europe after acquiring an operational license in Estonia. Presently available in the United Kingdom, Assets allows clients to hold cash in their multi-currency accounts in various asset classes, while also being able to spend and save as usual.
How WOC-Owned Startups Are Tapping the Multitrillion-Dollar U.S. Women’s Market for Growth
Representing just about half of the U.S. population, women also make up an outsize proportion of consumer spending in many categories. According to Nielsen, women’s purchasing power in the U.S. ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion per year. What’s more, women consumers increasingly identify as conscious consumers, interested...
crowdfundinsider.com
Denmark’s Saxo Bank, Baffle to Customize Data Encryption Solution Globally
Baffle, Inc. announced that Saxo Bank is deploying Baffle Data Protection Services “to protect sensitive customer data, ensure compliance with stringent regulations, and support the bank’s migration to a highly scalable cloud and microservices architecture.”. Saxo Bank will also be “integrating Baffle into its customer-facing products.”. With...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mitek Introduces Biometric ID Technology
An average person “has more than 100 passwords to manage, often making it difficult and frustrating to complete even the simplest online transactions.”. Enter MiPass from Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK), a passwordless identity authentication solution that “allows a person to access digital accounts effortlessly and securely using two features that are uniquely theirs: voice and face.”
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
ffnews.com
Adyen launches Moments that Matter programme to unlock charity funding at scale
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today launched its global holiday campaign, a part of Adyen’s wider Moments that Matter programme. Moments that Matter leverages Adyen’s Impact Technology to offer its customers opportunities to support important causes at moments throughout the year, or in response to an emergency. The first campaign begins this holiday season, featuring the UN Refugee Agency, WWF, Make-A-Wish, and Feeding America.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Exodus Announces Polygon Support in Web3 Wallet
Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), which claims to be the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Polygon Technology, a developer of Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, recently announced “the addition of Polygon support in Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet.”
Comments / 0