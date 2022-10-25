Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
YuLife Expands to US to Develop Financial Services Brand
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, announced that it is launching in the United States. Founded in London in 2016, YuLife claims it “achieved rapid traction in the UK insurance market through its flagship product, group life insurance.” The company’s expansion into the US marks a significant milestone “as it seeks to redefine how people around the world derive value from financial products.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Fintech Tymit Finalizes £23M Series A
Tymit CEO, Martin Magnone, recently commented on the announcement of the Fintech firm’s series A funding round. Martin Magnone noted that when his brother, Nicolas Magnone Ballefin and he founded Tymit, they had “a simple vision in mind: [they] wanted to create a credit card that helped people make smarter financial decisions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Huge: StartEngine Acquires SeedInvest from Circle
In a seismic shift of consolidation, StartEngine has announced the acquisition of. . While exact terms were not immediately available, StartEngine stated that Circle (owner of SeedInvest) will become a minority shareholder of StartEngine. StartEngine is one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the United States, offering securities under...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm ConnexPay Secures $110M Investment Led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, which claims tobe the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, announced a $110 million growth equity investment “led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with more than two decades of experience in payments and financial services.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
crowdfundinsider.com
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round
WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prometheum ATS to Trade Digital Asset Securities
Prometheum Ember ATS has announced a FINRA and SEC-regulated trading platform that will aim to provide liquidity for “digital asset securities.”. Prometheum has received approval to operate an ATS or Alternative Trading System. Before operating an ATS, a platform must be an approved as a broker-dealer. Prometheum states that...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated Bank Anchorage Aims to Connect All Businesses to the Crypto Ecosystem with “Build With Anchorage” Service
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, says it is on a mission to connect all businesses to the emerging crypto ecosystem. Anchorage has announced the launch of “Build With Anchorage” and an API environment for institutional partners. The new infrastructure facilitates crypto payment gateways, financial products,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Fintech Wise Planning to Introduce Assets Investing Service Across Europe
Fintech firm Wise (LSE:WISE) is reportedly planning to introduce its Assets investing service across Europe after acquiring an operational license in Estonia. Presently available in the United Kingdom, Assets allows clients to hold cash in their multi-currency accounts in various asset classes, while also being able to spend and save as usual.
As Xi Jinping Wins A Historic Third Term, Prominent Economist Says 'Asymmetry,' Not 'Reciprocity' The Way To Deal With China
As Chinese President Xi Jinping gets re-elected for a historic third term and the Biden administration imposes sweeping tech restrictions on China, Patrick Chovanec, economic adviser at Silvercrest Asset Management, believes ‘asymmetry’ and not ‘reciprocity’ is the way to deal with China. Market Recovery: With President...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine
Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Achieve Accelerates Digital Personal Finance Transformation with $225M Debt Capital
Achieve, which claims to be the leader in digital personal finance, recently announced that it has raised a new debt facility “totaling $225 million with participation from O’Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O’Connor LLC, and others, including a multi-trillion dollar asset manager.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group
Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta, Blockchain.com Partner Up on Visa Card
The lines continue to blur between more traditional Fintechs and digital asset platforms. Today, Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has announced a partnership with Blockchain.com to provide a Visa card that now claims 50K+ sign-ups at launch. The new card, first available to US customers, will be fee-free and generate a 1%...
coingeek.com
Future of blockchain adoption in the Philippines discussed at inaugural Philippine Fintech Festival
The Philippines is one of the major adopters of blockchain technology in the South East Asian region—second only to Vietnam. And Digital Pilipinas is taking advantage of this by creating a week-long event full of discussions, festivities, and workshops about the future of fintech, digital currencies, and blockchain in the country via the inaugural Philippine FinTech Festival held at the Green Sun Hotel, Makati.
u.today
NEAR Foundation Launches "Depeg" Protection for Algorithmic Stablecoin USN
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore Looks to Reduce Consumer Risk of Crypto Trading, Encourages Stablecoins with New Rules
-Retail Investors May Be Banned from Using Leverage in Crypto Trading. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has proposed new initiatives aimed at mitigating risk to consumers in regard to crypto trading. At the same time, MAS has proposed new regulators designed to encourage stablecoins as a “credible medium of...
