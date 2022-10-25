Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
KMOV
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to the victims of the South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence during their first home game since Monday’s South City school shooting. During warm-ups, players wore CVPA shirts to show support while playing their daily soccer game.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
‘We are outraged’ : St. Louis sports teams address Monday’s school shooting
Hours after a deadly St. Louis school shooting, the city's professional sports teams took to social media to address the situation.
Column: St. Louis school shooting a dark day for our community, country
I can still hear them singing. As the Roosevelt boys basketball team’s fans sensed what was coming, a monumental upset over the St. Louis and Missouri high school dynasty that was the Vashon Wolverines under legendary coach Floyd Irons, they chanted in unison the Rough Riders’ unofficial theme song ...
news9.com
St. Louis School Moves To Virtual Learning After Shooting
Students at the St. Louis school that was the scene of a shooting will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week and the district says it could take weeks to complete necessary renovations. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has the latest details.
Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Clayton News Daily
Missouri Football to Honor Victims of St. Louis School Shooting
The Missouri football team plans to honor the victims of Monday’s St. Louis school shooting at its next game Saturday. Three people, including the shooter, died and seven were injured in the attack at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz expressed sorrow over the...
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
Classes cancelled for some St. Louis area schools Tuesday
Some schools in the St. Louis area have cancelled or modified classes Tuesday, one day after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
Hundreds gather at vigil to call for change after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A community torn to pieces gathered Monday night in Tower Grove Park to honor the teacher and student lost in shooting that morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. They also came together to demand change. CVPA student Alex Macias said...
St. Louis high school at site of shooting cancels classes for rest of week
Tuesday, schools are back in class except for Central Visual and Performing Arts where the shooting occurred. The post St. Louis high school at site of shooting cancels classes for rest of week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Gunman’s family ‘heartbroken’ over St. Louis school shooting
St. Louis police and many other city and school officials gathered Wednesday to share updates after a deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
