ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Clayton News Daily

Missouri Football to Honor Victims of St. Louis School Shooting

The Missouri football team plans to honor the victims of Monday’s St. Louis school shooting at its next game Saturday. Three people, including the shooter, died and seven were injured in the attack at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz expressed sorrow over the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy