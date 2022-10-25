Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Storms moving out of the area after widespread rainfall throughout the day
Parts of the St. Louis area got as much as three inches of rain. The next rain chance is expected this weekend.
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Rainy, temperatures rise
The rain showers end Tuesday night east of St. Louis. On Halloween, the temperature will be 65 degrees.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rainy and cool Tuesday
An approaching area of low pressure will bring rain for much of the day on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder.
KSDK
Weather First: Rain to move in overnight Monday
A front will cause rain in St. Louis Monday night and Tuesday morning. No severe weather is expected.
KSDK
Weather First Forecast: More warmth and wind
Expect the high winds in the St. Louis area to continue. The winds will be heavy Saturday night through Monday.
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight.
More south St. Louis City businesses burglarized
Two more burglaries south of the Mizu Sushi Bar occurred at the same time.
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice. No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure. People in the area from...
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
KSDK
Widespread showers, downpours and some thunder Monday night into Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — One to three inches of much needed rainfall still looks likely with widespread showers and some thunder possible Monday night into Tuesday. Showers, downpours with embedded thunderstorms will develop overnight Monday, continue Tuesday and taper-off Tuesday night. Flooding is unlikely since we have been so dry...
MDC to stock rainbow trout to kick off St. Louis Urban Fishing Program
Winter trout chasers now have a greater opportunity to catch a rainbow-colored fish because of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Winter Trout Program.
KMOV
100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening. The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
athleticbusiness.com
Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions
Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
Wine bar and steakhouse burglarized Thursday morning
Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.
KSDK
'Flock' across the river for Alton Illinois' 105th Annual Halloween Parade
Alton's Halloween Parade includes a market at Flock & Food Truck Park. Stop by for food, drinks and shopping on Halloween night!
KSDK
Monday afternoon update: 3 dead in St. Louis high school shooting
Two victims and the suspect were killed in a shooting in the City of St. Louis. No information on the suspect's motive was released.
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
Classes cancelled for some St. Louis area schools Tuesday
Some schools in the St. Louis area have cancelled or modified classes Tuesday, one day after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis.
