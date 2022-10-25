ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
KSDK

Widespread showers, downpours and some thunder Monday night into Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — One to three inches of much needed rainfall still looks likely with widespread showers and some thunder possible Monday night into Tuesday. Showers, downpours with embedded thunderstorms will develop overnight Monday, continue Tuesday and taper-off Tuesday night. Flooding is unlikely since we have been so dry...
KMOV

100 St. Louis firefighters battle 5-alarm warehouse fire near the riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens and dozens of St. Louis City’s firefighters battled a large fire just northeast of Downtown near the riverfront Tuesday evening. The fire department said 100 firefighters were called to North 1st and O’Fallon streets for the warehouse fire. The call for the fire came in just before 7 p.m. and multiple walls have collapsed since then. The police department said three buildings were exposed to the fire; two warehouses and embers are nearing the Laclede Power Generation facility.
athleticbusiness.com

Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions

Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
chsglobe.com

St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update

The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
