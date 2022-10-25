Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mysuncoast.com
New housing program will help those displaced by hurricane
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the worst hurricane-ravaged areas of Fort Myers will be able to take advantage of a new FEMA housing program, it was announced Wednesday. The FEMA Direct Temporary Housing program has been approved for individuals whose homes are uninhabitable in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto,...
Mysuncoast.com
AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
Mysuncoast.com
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0