Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jim Nantz Announces Big Decision On Broadcasting Future
For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade end marriage after just three months
Golf legend Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade, who announced their engagement in May, have separated just three months after getting married. Watson, 73, won eight majors including five Open Championships during a gliterring Hall of Fame career. He also won two Masters titles and a US Open among 39 career...
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code MCBET For $1000 Risk-Free First Bet & Other Promos
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week fresh off a huge win over the 49ers that brought their record to 5-2. You can enjoy the bye week as well, as BetMGM Kansas is offering a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for those who use BetMGM Kansas bonus code MCBET.
Wichita Eagle
The Buccaneers Were Once Handed a Unicorn. Here’s How They Blew It.
Excerpted from the bookTHE LAST FOLK HERO: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,by Jeff Pearlman. Copyright © 2022 by Jeff Pearlman. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Sometimes people ask questions even though they know the answers. For example ...
Wichita Eagle
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Wichita Eagle
18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. set to make promotional debut vs. Jay Perrin at UFC 282
Just a few weeks after his 18th birthday, Raul Rosas Jr. has a date and opponent in front of him for his UFC debut. Rosas Jr. (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will battle Jay Perrin (10-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in a featherweight bout at UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.
Phil Mickelson vs. Cameron Smith Highlights LIV Golf Team Championship Friday Matches
Captains play head-to-head in LIV Golf's season-ending $50 million team event, which means a duel of two British Open champs.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Preview, Odds, Best Bets
The PGA Tour hits Bermuda for the only time during the 2022-23 season for this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The
Golf.com
LIV Golf’s $50 million team championship is here. This is what it looks like
DORAL, Fla. — If there were any lingering questions about Phil Mickelson’s comfort as LIV Golf’s leading entertainer, he answered them early Wednesday morning at its team championship. It wasn’t his turn, but the man making more money than anyone joining the tour made a point to be the first to speak.
CBS Sports
2022 Bermuda Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
The PGA Tour is back in action this week following a dramatic finish in the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Responsible for following up such an ending is the 2022 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. Typically an alternate-field event, the Bermuda Championship has taken on added importance beginning this season.
Comments / 0