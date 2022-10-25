ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC reveals 5-year economic development plan

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Vl87_0ilJuZZQ00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — According to Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC , the Bismarck Mandan population is projected to grow 10% over the next decade.

While this is good news, city officials say there is an extreme shortage of housing available for less than $400,000.

This population growth will put on even more stress on the housing shortage.

This is what led the Chamber to team up with Next Move Group, a national economic development consulting firm to come up with a five-year economic development strategic plan.

“Our leadership really looked at the way in which economic development is done. And has changed over the last few years,” said Nathan Schneider, vice president of Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC.

The three main strategies that the chamber is looking at are economic development marketing, product development, and middle-income housing development.

“If we continue to grow at the 10% clip that they are projecting in the plan that will put even more of a burden on our already really hot housing market,” said Schneider.

To combat that officials will need to find ways to increase affordable housing to help first-time home buyers.

DemNPL candidate for Secretary of State: Jeffrey Powell

Commissioning a housing study, studying housing incentives being implemented by South Dakota and Iowa, and redeveloping vacant buildings downtown are all things suggested in the plan.

Another strategy the consulting firm wanted to see in the Bismarck-Mandan area is diversity.

“It’s never a good idea to focus on one industry or another,” said Schneider. “So how do we become more diversified in our economy. We do that by attracting different businesses and different industries in our community.”

Vaney Hariri is the co-founder of Think 3D a business based in South Dakota.

He said from the business side if you want to grow and be able to target a broad audience you have to be diversified.

“If you want to have a growing environment community there has to be variety and a lot of times when people think of diversity they only think of it in a very limited way,” said Hariri. “Like racial or gender. But it means a lot of different ways. Such as diversity of thought. Diversity of experience. Diversity of world view.”

The consulting firm also suggested featuring advantages such as low utility rates and tax exemptions to attract more private-sector businesses to the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need. The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
HAZELTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Talon Metals wants to put a processing plant in Mercer County

TAMARACK, Minn. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, […]
MERCER COUNTY, ND
US 103.3

Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location

The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several North Dakota legislative leaders, stakeholders urge no vote on Issue 1

(Bismarck, ND) -- Leaders from nearly twenty-five different organizations met in Bismarck Wednesday to denounce term limits and urge voters to vote “no” on North Dakota Constitutional Measure 1, which is on the general election ballot November 8th. Constitutional Measure 1 would limit state legislators to serving eight...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher is retiring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School will finally be out for Jason Hornbacher, the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools, on June 30, 2023 — when he officially retires. After graduating from Bismarck High School in 1984, Hornbacher attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy