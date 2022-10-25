ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Man, teen shot by masked gunman in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a teen were shot Wednesday night by a masked gunman in northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue. Offices say the gunman wore a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police

Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in killing of romantic rival at East Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have found enough evidence to arrest and charge a man in the killing of his romantic rival at a BP gas station in East Baltimore four months ago.Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Wanted Suspect Extradited to the District

Metropolitan Police Department detectives extradited and charged 34-year-old Wonell A. Jones, Jr. in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. According to a press release, at about 1:24 pm, officers located 33-year-old Audora Williams inside a residence, suffering from apparent...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf

UPDATE – Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road. WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
WALDORF, MD
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

