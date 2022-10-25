Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man, teen shot by masked gunman in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a teen were shot Wednesday night by a masked gunman in northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue. Offices say the gunman wore a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with...
Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC Washington
2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police
Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
WUSA
Man dies after shooting in Trinidad neighborhood
DC police said when officers arrived at the Trinidad neighborhood, they found a man who had been shot. According to police, he died at the scene.
popville.com
Update: One Man Shot, Arrest Made. Shots Fired in Navy Yard, Again (near Nats Park)
A reader sends the above of the window smashed at the Buffalo Wild Wings around 7pm:. “It was SO loud. Can’t say anymore, ‘I don’t even know what a gunshot sounds like’.”. Update from MPD:. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest...
One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
fox5dc.com
Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two. DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55...
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
Man arrested in killing of romantic rival at East Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have found enough evidence to arrest and charge a man in the killing of his romantic rival at a BP gas station in East Baltimore four months ago.Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800...
4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcwitness.org
Document: Wanted Suspect Extradited to the District
Metropolitan Police Department detectives extradited and charged 34-year-old Wonell A. Jones, Jr. in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. According to a press release, at about 1:24 pm, officers located 33-year-old Audora Williams inside a residence, suffering from apparent...
Peeping Tom Caught Illegally Installing Hidden Camera Inside DC Home, Police Say
A 41-year-old self-employed contractor is facing charges after authorities say he installed a hidden camera inside a DC home. The incidents happened between Monday, June 20, and Thursday, June 23 on the 1100 block of 3rd Street in Southwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Eddy Giron, of Hyattsville, Maryland,...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
Bay Net
Man Found Shot And Killed In Waldorf
UPDATE – Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road. WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening. At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
6 juveniles identified in connection to Metrobus attack caught on video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six juveniles have been identified after a Southeast D.C. woman was assaulted on a Metrobus on Oct. 17, sources tell 7News. The juveniles' information has been sent over to the Office of the Attorney General for further action. According to D.C. courts, juvenile cases have to...
