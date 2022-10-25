ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC

Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
NEWSBTC

8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022

While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?

ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
EWN

The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours

Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion

Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
coinjournal.net

Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target

How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
NEWSBTC

Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy