Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?
ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse Predicts Explosive Rally for Bitcoin – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks an explosive rally for the king crypto is on the horizon. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave shares a chart with his 128,000 Twitter followers that shows Bitcoin beginning a move upwards starting next month and surging to the $25,000 range before the end of the year.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
invezz.com
Bitcoin price outlook: Analyst identifies key level for bulls as BTC breaks above $20K
Bitcoin price jumped 7% to $20,700, its highest level in weeks as crypto market cap rose above $1 trillion. BTC on the monthly chart is at support from 2013. However, analyst warns Bitcoin needs to break above $23k if it's to trigger further upside acceleration. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have added...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target
How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
NEWSBTC
Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...
cryptoslate.com
Research: A deep-dive into Bitcoin hash rate, reasons behind increase, and whether it will rise again
This has been the year of mining difficulty and hash rate, as they kept increasing to record new all-time highs (ATH) despite the declining trend in Bitcoin (BTC) price, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty refers to miners’ chance of finding the required hash code to mine one...
zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
Comments / 0