Read full article on original website
Related
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
fox35orlando.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after an argument reportedly ended with one person shooting another in an Orange County neighborhood on Thursday. This happened on Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. According to Orange County deputies, during an altercation between a homeowner and another person, a gun was...
click orlando
Missing girl found shot to death was involved in human trafficking case, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl who was found dead Monday outside a Pine Hills home was involved in a human trafficking case and was last seen leaving a Florida Department of Children and Families office in August, officials said. News 6 obtained a missing persons report for Dashayla...
WESH
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
fox35orlando.com
Convicted Orange County serial rapist to be sentenced again, detectives warn there may be more victims
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man already convicted of raping two women will soon be sentenced in Hernando County. Investigators are concerned because they believe there are other victims. Deborah Barra prosecuted the Orange County case. She said, "If you were in his path of travel during this time, you were...
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After searching for almost two months, deputies have arrested the man they believe shot Loleta Young to death Aug. 27 near the Holden Heights neighborhood. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tasmine Boatwright, 29, on Tuesday on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man with loaded gun accused of trying to open car doors in Disney World parking lot, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of trying to open several car doors in the parking lot of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and was reportedly caught with a loaded gun when a deputy pulled him over to confront him. Jordan Brown, 28, was arrested on Aug. 8...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
click orlando
Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
leesburg-news.com
Suspect in marijuana-themed shirt jailed after trying to flee police at Circle K
A man with two prior arrests this year is back in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly tried run from officers who were arresting him on drug and trespassing charges at a Leesburg gas station. Ricardo A.J. Kirkwood, 30, of Astatula, was wearing a black shirt with marijuana leaves...
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
click orlando
Sorrento man dead after motorcycle crash in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Thursday near Longwood left a Sorrento man dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Markham Woods Road about a mile south of E.E. Williamson Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
click orlando
$50K reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed in Orange County
PINE HILLS, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday announced it put up a reward of as much as $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who investigators said robbed a USPS letter carrier in Orange County on Oct. 4. The robbery...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 82, hit, killed while riding bicycle in Kissimmee, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An 82-year-old Kissimmee man was hit and killed while riding on a bicycle Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee. The man reportedly collided with an SUV and...
Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed by an SUV in the area of Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee. The crash happened around 7:06 a.m. Investigators said the bicyclist was...
click orlando
Orlando police look to question man, woman in homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of a man and a woman they are looking to question in a homicide investigation. The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9. Police have...
Comments / 0