Orange County, FL

WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
click orlando

Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL

