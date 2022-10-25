Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s ‘Night’ fundraiser brings attention to growing number of homeless veterans, women, and children in Rapid City

Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Thrivent has month-long pajama drive for foster children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the temperature drops, children in foster care are lacking one thing to help them through the winter, pajamas. One Rapid City association is asking the community to help. Thrivent’s Huether Associates is holding their second annual pajama drive. and this year for every pair of pajamas donated they will donate a pair as well.
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota. The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s. The event takes place every year for community leaders...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
KEVN
WAVI Shows Appreciation to First Responders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cookies, cakes, pastries, and even bark-cuterie are a great way to show appreciation, one organization used those treats to say thank you to first responders. Working Against Violence Inc, or WAVI, works with various law enforcement agencies to create a safer community for domestic violence...
KEVN
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods. Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.
KEVN
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far. A Rapid City woman decided “Lasagna Love” is the best way to prepare her favorite food, but it took some convincing from social media posts by friends.
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
kotatv.com
Dogs and their owners compete in Rapid City Kennel Club dog show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend the Rapid City Kennel Club is hosting its annual all-breed dog show at the Monument. The event is free to the public and welcomes anyone to enjoy the show, but dogs not competing are not allowed into the arena. With 500 dogs entered...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KEVN
SD sees low infection rates for flu, COVID, and RSV, says Monument Health
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
KEVN
Noem’s Spearfish rally encourages voters to go to the polls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With only 13 days and counting until election day South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held a campaign rally in West River, encouraging people to vote. The governor acknowledged the race is getting-tighter with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Jamie Smith. During the “rally” she said stressed the importance of getting out and voting. She explained how the decisions voters make will impact the way their government functions.
KEVN
Near Normal Temperatures Today; Warmer Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies can be expected today with near normal temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s again this afternoon. Warmer southerly winds return Friday. We’ll see highs in the 60s. These warmer temperatures will stick around through Halloween Day. Colder weather and some precipitation appears...
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
Comments / 0