ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBRtB_0ilJtZbd00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education.

Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman.

During the event, Haley noted that education was one of her top concerns during her tenure as governor, and remains one of the biggest concerns she hears about from parents here in South Carolina and around the country.

Haley touted improvements in education made during her administration, but noted that students have been falling behind, especially since the pandemic.

To right the ship, Haley said that having a good leader is critical, and she believes that person is Weaver.

“We have to get this right,” she said. “It’s important for our children, it’s important for our parents, it’s important for our families, and it’s important for the future of South Carolina. And the way to do that is to elect Ellen Weaver as the superintendent of education.”

Weaver has been in politics since 2013, working under Senator Jim DeMint. She has also served on the state’s Education Oversight Committee. She believes her background is exactly what the state needs at this moment.

“I’m running to put the experience that I have in over 20 years of public service to work on behalf of the students, parents, and teachers of this state,” Weaver said.

If elected, she plans to focus on what she calls the three P’s: People, Policy, and Process.

Weaver is facing democratic candidate Lisa Ellis.

News 2 reached out to Ellis’s campaign regarding Haley’s endorsement of her opponent. The Ellis campaign provided a statement reading in part:

“Lisa’s opponent and former Governor Haley may have their eyes set on bigger ambitions, but Lisa’s focus in this campaign remains to be the students and families of South Carolina. Lisa will continue spending her time on educational issues that matter to voters, while her opponent meets with potential presidential hopefuls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 5

Related
WSAV News 3

Gov. Henry McMaster, challenger Joe Cunningham face in first gubernatioral debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Gubernatorial candidates debated for the first and only time ahead of next month’s election Wednesday night. They sold their stances on abortion, the economy, crime and other issues to voters in the nearly hour-long debate.  Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster & Democratic challenger former Congressman Joe Cunningham faced off.  “We’ve had […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Democrat Lisa Ellis receives endorsement from former State Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s former education leader is throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis in the race for State Superintendent of Education. Inez Tenenbaum, who served as State Superintendent from 1999-2007, said Ellis’ “years of experience as a classroom teacher is pivotal in her endorsement.” “As a lifelong educator in South […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

McMaster, Cunningham spar on marriage equality

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster (R) and Democrat Joe Cunningham (D) met Wednesday night in their only scheduled face-to-face debate ahead of the November 8th general election. The two candidates voiced their opinion on myriad topics ranging from abortion to legalized sports betting and marijuana, criminal reform, and teacher pay. But one […]
yourislandnews.com

Gov. McMaster to visit Beaufort

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is coming to Beaufort. The Beaufort Republican Women’s Club, the Beaufort Federation of Republican Men, and the Beaufort County Republicans are hosting a lemonade social honoring Gov. McMaster from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1011 Bay Street (the old Wells Fargo Bank building).
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Meadows urging judge to block subpoena in Georgia election probe

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged a South Carolina judge on Monday to block a subpoena from a Georgia probe investigating interference in the 2020 election. Meadows claimed in Monday’s filing that the Georgia probe cannot require him, as a South Carolina resident, to testify, because it is not a criminal investigation.  Since Meadows […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Candidate for State Treasurer (A-SC): Sarah Work

Sarah Work is an Alliance Party candidate running for State Treasurer for South Carolina. Work is a certified public accountant who has previously run for treasurer and state congress. Work says she plans to introduce legislation that stops politicians from using advertising dollars for state programs to promote their own political agendas.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy